Tensions between Palestinian residents and Israeli settlers in West Bank have began flaring after two men were shot dead in Huwara

Mourners attend the funeral of two Israeli settlers who were shot dead in West Bank. (Credit: Getty Images)

Violence fueled by revenge has blighted West Bank over the past few nights after two Israeli men were shot dead in the town of Huwara.

Palestinian residents and Israeli settlers have clashed since the shooting, with fires being lit and further deaths being confirmed. It comes after Israeli and Palestinian both committed to de-esclating tensions during a summit in Jordan.

Israeli settlers attacked Huwara following the shooting of brothers Hillel and Yagel Yaniv. At least one person has died in the attacks, with 350 people injured.

The incident have prompted a response from officials. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for calm, asking that those wreaking havoc allow Israeli security forces to identify the gunman.

The latest flare-up in tensions comes after the home of Palestinian gunman Muhammed Kamel al-Jabari, who shot an Israeli man dead at the entrance to a West Bank settlement in 2022, was demolished by Israeli officials.

What is happening in West Bank?

Tension began to flare on Sunday 26 February after Hillel, 22, and Yagel Yaniv, 20 were shot dead by a Palestinian gunman in the town of Huwara. The two men were shot at at point-blank range before the gunman fled the scene - he has still not been identified.

An Israeli-American man was also killed on the afternoon of Monday 27 February, around 40 miles away from the first attack on the Beit HaArava Junction just outside the city of Jerico. The man was taken to hopsital with his injuries but was later pronounced dead.

The attacks on the Israeli men led to the formation of a large angry mob of Israeli settlers targeting the town of Huwara in what appeared to be a series of revenge attacks. Homes and buildings were set on fire, as well as vehicles.

In clashes on Sunday evening, Palestinian resident Sameh Aqtash, 37, lost his life after being shot in the stomach by Israeli settlers targeting the town of Zaatara. More than 100 others were injured in the same incident.

What have officials said about the violent clashes in West Bank?

The Israeli military have estimated that around 300 to 400 Israeli settlers took part in the clashes. Only 10 arrests have been made so far.

Politicians and police officers have urged settlers to call off the revenge attacks. In a statement, Netanyahu said: “I ask that when blood is boiling and the spirit is hot, don’t take the law into your hands.”