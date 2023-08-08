Hundreds of fire personnel have been attending wildfires in Portugal since the weekend

Wildfires continue to run rampant throughout some of the most popular European tourist destinations - and Portugal is the latest on a growing list.

Firefighters have been battling to contain blazes engulfing thousands of acres of land amid scorching temperatures since Monday. Now thousands of evacuations are taking place as the situation worsens.

It is estimated that nearly 1,000 fire personnel are attending wildfires in Portugal. At least nine have suffered injuries from tackling the fires.

A total of 19 villages, four tourist accommodations and a camping site have been evacuated as a precaution. Roads have also been blocked in and around affected areas.

The surge in wildfires stems from a hot-tempered heatwave that has been boiling most of Europe. Temperatures in Portugal are rising as high as 46.6C, as seen on Monday (7 August), the hottest day of the year so far.

News of the Portuguese blazes shortly follows wildfires in Spain and Greece, which resulted in thousands of evacuations. Airlines, like easyJet, Jet2Holidays and TUI, were forced to cancel and delay holidays, as well as deploy repatriation flights to bring stranded Brits back home.

As the summer holidays have already commenced, as many prepare to head out on already booked vacations to destinations in and around Portugal, holidaymakers are hoping to find out exactly which parts of the country are affected.

Here is everything you need to know about the locations of the Portugal wildfires.

Where are the wildfires in Portugal?

Portugal is in the middle of wildfire season, which typically runs from June to September. The fires are continuing to spread thanks to high temperatures and strong winds.

On Monday (August 7), Portuguese weather agency IPMA put six districts in the country on red alert for extreme heat until midnight. A further 120 areas across Portugal remain on maximum alert for wildfires.

The current situation sees the blaze sweeping southbound towards the Algarve, affecting areas not far away from capital city Lisbon and along the west coast. It is reported that blazes could approach Faro.

Southward towards the Algarve Odemira