Greece wildfires are spreading as Rhodes is one of the worst affected areas, leading to the evacuation of residents and tourists from homes and hotels

Greece wildfires are spreading as Rhodes is one of the worst affected areas, leading to the evacuation of residents and tourists from homes and hotels

As Greece enters its sixth day of wildfires, the situation is only getting worse as the blaze is continuing to spread towards the central and east side of the country - as thousands evacuate their homes and hotels.

The Greek island of Rhodes is one of the worst-affected eastern areas that have been designated as category five, which is the highest for the risk of fire outbreaks on Sunday (23 July). Residents and tourists are expected to have some respite at the start of next week, until the situation worsens and could extend out to Friday (28 July) at least.

Greece is finding itself caught in-between two brutal heatwaves, which come after a dry winter has created 'tinderbox conditions' in the country. This is not helped by high winds, which have blown and will continue to spread the blaze even further.

Fire service spokesperson Yannis Artopios has confirmed that there are currently more than 200 firefighters and 40 fire engines operating on the ground, which are being assisted by three planes and five helicopters. A number of EU countries have offered to support Greece during the emergency situation, including Slovakia who have 31 firefighters and five fire engines on the scene.

Forces from seven other European countries are either already on the scene or are due to arrive soon, Mr Artopios has confirmed. Israel, Jordan and Turkey are among those who have sent reinforcements, consisting of aerial equipment.

Wildfires are incredibly common in Greece in the summer months. Fires in the seaside town of Mati, east of Athens, killed 101 people in 2018.

Greece's re-elected Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is not in the country as he attends a trip for a leaders' summit in Brussels, has confirmed he is receiving constant updates on the situation and has pinned the blame on climate change.

Mitsotakis said in a statement: "Today was the first really tough day of this summer. It is certain that more will follow. We've had, we have and will have fires, which is also one of the results of the climate crisis that we experience with increased intensity."

Here is everything you need to know about the confirmed locations of the Greece wildfires.

Where are the wildfires in Greece?

As wildfires and other symptoms of global warming become an increasing problem, the next international summit on the issue, COP28, will be run by an oil industry executive (Picture: Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP via Getty Images)

Emergency services are attending to parts of Greece which are burning as a result of several active wildfires. The blazes are being attended to in or near the following areas, towns and regions:

West Athens

Kouvaras in southeast Athens

Laconia in southern Peloponnese

Lagonisi

Kalyvia

Anavyssos

Sparta

Rhodes

