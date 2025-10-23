A person who stood accused over the disappearance of a young British girl has been named in public.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cheryl Grimmer, three, emigrated with her family to Australia from Bristol in the UK. She was kidnapped from a changing area after spending a morning at the seaside with her mother and three brothers in 1970, near the city of Wollongong in New South Wales state.

The body of the child has never been found.

In the Australian Parliament, Jeremy Buckingham, of the Legalise Cannabis Party, used parliamentary privilege on Thursday to identify a man known as Mercury. As he was a minor at the time he cannot be publicly identified outside parliamentary privilege.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheryl Grimmer, who disappeared in Australia aged 3 in 1970 and is thought to have been murdered. A man who confessed to her killing has been named in the Australian parliament | New South Wales police

Mercury, who was 16 at the time, was charged in 2017 with Cheryl’s abduction and murder after police discovered a confession from 1971. However, key evidence was ruled inadmissible and the charges against him were dropped in 2019.

A judge ruled the man’s interview with police from April 1971 could not be used in court because there had been no parent, adult or lawyer accompanying him, Australian media reported at the time.

In parliament on Thursday, Mr Buckingham read out Mercury’s confession and revealed his identity before calling for a new investigation into Cheryl’s murder.

“The family of Cheryl Grimmer have been through so much anguish over such a long period of time,” he said. “(Mercury) is a free man living with his identity suppressed from his neighbours and no one has been punished for Cheryl Grimmer’s abduction and murder.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the 50th anniversary of her disappearance, NSW authorities upped the reward on the cold case to $1m Australian dollars (£528,000) for information leading to arrest and conviction.

Then her brother Ricki Nash said the Grimmer family hoped the reward would help close the case.

“There are no words to describe the pain of losing a sister and the impact Cheryl’s disappearance has had on our entire family,” he said. “Every day we are reminded of the tragic way she was taken from us and we hope this reward is what is needed to bring justice for Cheryl.”

A coroner in 2011 found Cheryl had died – but her cause and manner of death remained undetermined, NSW Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who was Cheryl Grimmer?

Cheryl Gene Grimmer was a three-year-old British-born girl who disappeared under mysterious circumstances from a beach in New South Wales, Australia, in 1970. Her case remains one of Australia’s most haunting unsolved child disappearances.

Cheryl was born in England in 1966 to Vince and Carole Grimmer. The family emigrated to Australia in 1968, settling in the coastal city of Wollongong, south of Sydney. Like many new arrivals, the Grimmers were drawn to Australia’s outdoor lifestyle, and on 12 January 1970, they visited Fairy Meadow Beach — a popular local spot with a nearby surf club that offered changing rooms and showers.

That afternoon, Cheryl was at the beach with her mother and three brothers — Ricki, Stephen and Paul. After swimming, the family decided to head to the shower block to rinse off before returning home. Carole went to collect some items from their car, leaving Cheryl with her brothers near the showers. According to accounts later given to police, Cheryl’s brothers watched her walk into the changing area but within minutes she had vanished.

Initial reports suggested she might have run off or been playing hide-and-seek, but when a quick search of the area found no trace of her, panic set in. The police were called, and what began as a local search rapidly escalated into a large-scale operation involving volunteers, divers, and even the air force. However, no evidence — no footprints, clothing, or signs of struggle — was ever found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the days following Cheryl’s disappearance, police received numerous leads and even ransom notes, one demanding $10,000 for her safe return. However, these turned out to be hoaxes, and the trail soon went cold. Despite extensive efforts, including appeals in newspapers and on television, no credible sightings were confirmed, and Cheryl was officially declared missing, presumed abducted.

For decades, the case remained dormant, though it never left the public imagination. In 2011, police reopened the investigation, re-examining old witness statements with modern forensic and investigative techniques. This led to a major development in 2017, when a man - Mercury - was charged with Cheryl’s abduction and murder based on a confession he had allegedly made as a teenager in 1971. His trial later collapsed, though.