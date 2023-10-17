IShowSpeed's unpredicted visit to south Asia serves as another example of how no one seems able to predict his next move

The adventures of IShowSpeed have been on somewhat of an international tour this year. Not only did he come to the UK earlier this year to link up with other content creators, but he has also been to India during an exciting time for the country. The YouTuber was seen in Mumbai, where he live-streamed in the company of the city's residents and some fans.

The 18-year-old unexpected visit to South Asia serves as another example of how no one seems able to predict his next move. But what was the internet personality - whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr - doing in India in the first place? NationalWorld takes a closer look

Why was IShowSpeed in India?

Although he has uploaded a stream titled 'last of Indiaaaa' -implying his time in the country is now up - IShowSpeed certainly kept busy during his time there. It seems the main purpose of his visit was fuelled by his passion for cricket and all things Virat Kohli - arguably India's biggest star in the sport.

'Speed' travelled all the way from Ohio, USA, to India to watch a big match during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat.

Followed closely by his online army of 20 million YouTube followers who were able to tune into his live-streams abroad, IShowSpeed was particularly inclined to travel to India to get the opportunity to see Virat Kohli in action live - a star he has previously stated his admiration for. The match took place on October 14 and India won by 7 wickets.