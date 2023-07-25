Wildfires have spread on Rhodes and Corfu, with thousands of British tourists forced to evacuate their accommodation

Greek wildfires have continued to rage in the southern islands of the country, with thousands of people displaced by the fires.

Serious infernos have continued to spread on the island of Rhodes to the far south of the country. British holidaymakers were among those to be evacuated from their accommodation, with many taking refuge on the floors of schools, sports centres and community buildings.

The situation appears to continue getting worse before it gets better, with wildfires also breaking out on the western island of Corfu. The island is a popular tourist destination for travellers around Europe looking for a beach holiday.

But what about other popular Greek tourist spots? Here's everything you need to know about whether there are wildfires in the islands of Kefalonia or Zante.

Are there wildfires in Zante?

Currently, there have been no reports of wildfires in the Greek island of Zakynthos, home to the famous party strip of Zante. The location is known as a hotspot for young British tourists.

The island is more than 400 miles away from Rhodes, where the main wildfires are currently still burning.

However, while wildfires are not currently spreading on Zakynthos, temperatures are still to remain high with a possibility of thunderstorms.

Are there wildfires in Kefalonia?

As of 25 July, there were reports in local Greek media that two people had been arrested for causing a fire by negligence in low vegetation. However, major damage from this has not been reported as of yet, with the fire on a plot of land in Argostoli.

Where are the wildfires in Greece?

Firefighters have confirmed that there are currently 63 fires raging around Greece, with most of those concentrated on the island of Rhodes. A total of 19,000 people were evacuated from their homes and accommodation as the fires continued to spread from the dry forests on the island through the countryside and near to resorts.

Wildfires have spread throughout various locations in Greece, with the biggest infernos currently spreading in Rhodes and Corfu. (Credit: NationalWorld)

The UK Foreign Office has estimated that around 10,000 UK holidaymakers are on the island, however the government has not yet issued a do not travel order. Repatriation flights are currently taking place to bring trapped tourists home to the UK.

It was then confirmed on Sunday evening (23 July) that authorities on the island of Corfu had begun evacuating people from Nissaki Beach as fire grew dangerously close.

The evacuation warning was extended in Corfu on Monday (24 July), with orders in place in 17 new areas such as Santa, Porta and Tristi.