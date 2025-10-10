He claims to have stopped seven wars across his two terms in office - so far - including some in countries which are not at war. So will Donald Trump win a Nobel Peace Prize?

It’s easy to mock, as the residents of Albania may not have realised that they were in conflict with Azerbaijan. However, despite this (it’s actually down to Trump muddling Albania and Armenia) the US President can lay some claim to having spread peace throughout the world - just not as much as he would like to take the credit for.

Trump says he has ended these wars

Armenia and Azerbaijan

Thailand and Cambodia

Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo

Israel and Iran

India and Pakistan

Egypt and Ethiopia

Serbia and Kosovo

Some - Armenia/Azerbaijan and Rwanda/Congo - have indeed seen White House-brokered deals signed. The conflict between Thailand and Cambodia saw a truce administered by Malaysia, with Trump threatening trade sanctions if progress is not made.

And while Pakistan officials say they nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his involvement in the summer’s conflict, India deny he was involved at all. And certainly the source of the conflict, buried in the division of Kashmir in the 1947 Partition, has not been solved.

Donald Trump | Getty Images

How many people have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2025?

There are 338 candidates nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 - 244 individuals and 94 organisations, which is more than the total of 286 last year. The highest number of nominees was in 2016, with 376 candidates.

The nomination deadline for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 was January 31 - so not long after Trump’s second term of office started. Members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee are allowed to add further names during their first meeting, which this year was on February 28.

Replicas of the official Nobel Peace Prize gold medal. | AFP via Getty Images

Who is nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize?

The Nobel Committee does not confirm the names of nominees - and if any are reported then they have been confirmed by the nominees or candidates or are, as the Nobel committee says, “a result of sheer speculation”.

The list of nominees for the Nobel Peace Prize is released 50 years after the prize is awarded , in accordance with the statues of the Nobel Foundation. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate(s) of 2025 will be announced roday (October 10), with the award ceremony taking place on December 10 in Oslo, Norway.

When is the Nobel Peace Prize announced?

The Nobel Peace Prize is due to be announced at 11am Norwegian time today which is 9am GMT.

What has Trump said about a Nobel Prize?

“If I were named Obama, I would have had the Nobel prize given to me in 10 seconds,” Trump famously said last year during the presidential race. It’s no secret he is desperate for the prize, and it rankles him that Obama was awarded one in 2009.

What does the UK think about Trump winning the Nobel Peace Prize?

The Foreign Secretary this morning dodged questions on whether Trump deserves a Nobel peace prize for his role in the Gaza ceasefire.

Speaking on LBC, Yvette Cooper said: “I’m strongly supporting the work that President Trump is doing. It’s an independent process. I’m not going to cut across that process.”

Ms Cooper also said there were discussions about the ceasefire coming in within 24 hours of the agreement by the Israeli cabinet and the return of hostages within 72 hours, but the UK Government hopes this will happen sooner.

Does Trump have supporters for the Nobel Peace Prize?

Yes - many in Israel would love to see him win. As mentioned, Pakistan was said to have nominated him - although this would have been too late for this year’s judging - and this week FIFA president Gianni Infantino has called for US President Donald Trump to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize after the war in Gaza was paused.

Infantino spoke at the European Football Clubs General Assembly in Rome to highlight the importance of the war ending and talked up the role of Trump. He has become close to Trump as USA held the Club World Cup this summer and will co-host next year’s World Cup.

“Congratulations to the USA and President Donald J. Trump, Qatar, Egypt, Türkiye and all the countries that collaborated to make the ceasefire and agreement on the first phase of the peace process in the Middle East happen,” Infantino said on Instagram.

“Peace is great news and is giving new hope for all. Everyone around the world should now fully support this peace process. President Donald J. Trump definitely deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his decisive actions. Unity was indeed a key theme of discussions at the European Football Clubs General Assembly and, although it is not directly related to football, I had to open my remarks by stating how pleased I was to hear the news about these encouraging developments in the Middle East.”