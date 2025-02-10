Woman, 23, collapses and dies on stage during wedding dance in India as guests watch in horror
Parinita Jain, who had travelled to Vidisha from Indore for the wedding, was dancing to the popular Bollywood song "Sharara Sharara" when tragedy struck, Indian Express reported.
Just 30 seconds into her performance, she suddenly collapsed on stage as over 200 guests watched in horror. Family members, including some doctors present at the event, rushed to her aid and attempted CPR, but she failed to respond.
She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed that she had suffered a heart attack and was pronounced dead.
The tragic incident was caught on camera, with the video quickly going viral across social media. Many users speculated on the cause of her sudden death, with one commenting: "If there’s a family history of sudden cardiac arrest, it’s advisable to get genetic testing and cardiac screening for early detection. Additionally, a full medical checkup and vitals assessment once a year is crucial." Another added, "Many people don’t know their congenital diseases."
Parinita, an MBA graduate, lived with her parents in Indore. This is not the first tragedy to hit the family - her younger brother had also died of a heart attack at just 12 years old.