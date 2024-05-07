Influencer Landy Parraga Goyburo, aged 23, has been shot dead. Photo by Instagram.

A woman has been shot dead as she ate her lunch, as her attackers had apparently been alerted to her wherebouts by an image of the meal she had just posted on social media.

Influencer Landy Parraga Goyburo, from Ecuador, was killed after her Instagram post gave away her location to the attackers, according to local news reports. Minutes before her death, 23-year-old Goyburo had posted a picture of her having octopus ceviche for lunch at a restaurant in Quevedo City on Sunday April 28. It was this post that supposedly led to her being targetted by two armed men.

The incident was captured by CCTV, which showed how two unidentified gunmen entered into the eatery where Goyburo was enjoying lunch with a friend. As she chatted to her friend, the men entered the premise. Seconds later, gunshots rang out. Fellow diners could be seen on the footage fleeing the area.

Former beauty queen Goyburo who participated in the 2022 Miss Ecuador contest, was in Quevedo City to attend a wedding. She attempted to take cover herself, but she was shot. The attackers then left the scene. Images captured in the aftermath show Goyburo died at the scene.