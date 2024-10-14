Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 38-year-old mother-of-two tragically died after being bitten by her pet hamster.

The woman, a Colombian national, was accompanied by her two children, aged 17 and 11, when the incident occurred in Villarreal, a city on Spain's east coast, north of Valencia, on Friday night.

Local reports from the newspaper Mediterraneo said the woman was on her way to the A&E after being bitten by the family rodent. She collapsed just outside the health centre around 10.30pm. Health workers rushed to assist her and attempted to resuscitate her, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, and an autopsy is expected to determine whether the hamster bite contributed to her death. However, autopsy results are typically not made public in Spain. The area was cordoned off by police before the woman's body was taken away.

In rare cases, bites from infected hamsters can transmit rabies or bacterial infections. Additionally, severe allergic reactions to hamster bites, although uncommon, have been reported.

In 2007, a man in Worcestershire, UK, went into anaphylactic shock after being bitten by his daughter's pet hamster. He required emergency medical attention and survived after administering multiple doses of adrenaline.

According to the NHS, while hamster bites are not typically life-threatening, owners who are bitten are advised to wash the wound thoroughly and seek medical attention if necessary.