Woman snatches her grandson from path of criminals' speeding car with just split second to spare in Brazil
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hold-your-breath footage from street CCTV cameras in Iraja, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, shows terrified family and friends scattering as they realise a police chase is coming straight at them.
The clip shows the group gathered around some chairs in the street at 8pm on October 5 as they hear a police siren heading their way. As they jump up they run to the pavements and shelter behind parked cars, desperate to get to safety.
But one boy, named only as Enzo in local media, leaves it too late and steps into the road right into the path of the crooks' car going a breakneck speed.
With no thought for her own safety his gran, named as Claudia Valeria Brito, steps into the path of the car and snatches Enzo off his feet. As she swings him around towards the pavement, the car comes so close it grazes the boy's left leg as he and his gran are sent tumbling over the kerb to safety.
Neighbours grab the boy and take him further from the road as a police car with its siren and flashing blue lights going roars through in pursuit of the crooks as the clip ends.
Further footage shows police seizing one of two suspects after the getaway car crashed just moments later. Local media reports say the other suspect was arrested after he was shot and wounded by Military Police.
Amazingly brave Enzo survived with just a few grazes behind his left knee where the car clipped his dangling leg as it raced past.
One suspect was later named as Marcos Vinícios Lopes Brangatto, who has 13 previous criminal convictions. His accomplice was identified by police as Rafael Santos Lopes. During a search of the stolen car police found one replica pistol, three cell phones and two wallets, say local media reports.
Story: Newsflash
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.