World's fattest cat Crumbs - Kroshik - died of a broken heart

The world’s fattest cat which died just weeks after going to a feline fat camp to shed some weight was killed by crippling heart disease caused by his weight, it has emerged.

Ginger tabby Crumbs tipped the scales at an amazing 38lbs when he was found living on rich soup and biscuits in the basement of a Russian hospital.

Nurses gave him his nickname because no matter how much food he was given he never left a single crumb.

Overweight cat Crumbs - Kroshik - at the veterinary clinic in Perm, Russia in September. He sadly died the following month | Matroskin cat shelter/Newsflash

Despite shedding more than two pounds in a few weeks at the Matroskin Veterinary Diet Centre in Perm, Crumbs fell ill and died in October.

Now an autopsy has revealed he was suffering from acute cardiogenic pulmonary oedema, meaning his heart was not pumping blood properly which severely affected the stricken puss's breathing.

He was also suffering from cancer, which was only spotted when he lost weight and medical scanners could penetrate his bulky body.

Matroskin centre head Gayla More shared the sad news with Crumbs' millions of worldwide fans on social media.

She said in a heartbreaking post: "Sometimes even the strongest cats can't do it. Sometimes no amount of money and support from the whole world can defeat cancer and serious cardiological pathologies that have arisen as a consequence of terrible obesity.

"But Crumbs has never been alone. When he died, he was not alone. He was with all of us. Until his very last breath, the best doctors of the city fought to save him.

"Those doctors who have sometimes pulled our most hopeless patients back from the clutches of death. Crumbs, I'm sorry I couldn't help you. Our hearts are broken forever."

Crumbs, or Kroshik in Russian, was cremated and, said Gayla, his ashes will stay at the clinic.

She said: "Thank you to all the hearts that still stay with Kroshik. And today we ask only one thing. Please keep this baby in your hearts. We do not want him and his story to be forgotten. Kroshik was cremated. His ashes will remain with the volunteers."

After arriving at the feline fat camp, Crumbs was put on a diet and started working out in a swimming pool treadmill. At one point the fed-up puss tried to break out but got stuck fast in a shoe rack with his face planted in a nurse's Crocs clog.

But as he kept at it the weight began to fall off and carers were hopeful he could be rehabilitated until he began to struggle to breathe in October.

On October 25, Crumbs began to choke and he was put in an oxygen tank in the clinic's intensive care unit but died two days later.

