Forbes, the bible for those looking at wealth trends, has updated its list of billionaires. As well as a real-time list of billionaires - which illustrates the jaw-dropping truth that these people’s fortunes can fluctuate by billions in a day - the magazine puts together a yearly round-up.

This year, the 39th time it has compiled a list, it found 3,028 billionaires - made up of businesspeople, investors and heirs - which is 247 more people than last year. The first list, in 1987 saw 140 billionaires in total, says Forbes.

You’ll not be surprised to see Elon Musk topping the tree, with Mark Zuckerberg next in line.

Forbes adds: “Not only are there more of them, but they’re richer than ever, worth $16.1 trillion in total - up nearly $2 trillion over 2024. The US has a record 902 billionaires, followed by China (516, including Hong Kong) and India (205). We used stock prices and exchange rates from March 7, 2025.”

1 . Elon Musk - $342bn Now the world's richest person by a country mile, Musk's influence has rocketed in the last 12 months after helping Donald Trump to power with his vocal support. He now has a prominent role in the US government, as well as running X, Tesla, SpaceX and xAI | Getty Images Share

2 . Mark Zuckerberg - $216bn The founder of Facebook, the success of which saw other apps like Instagram and WhatsApp bought up under the Meta umbrella, Zuckerberg has also been keen to make sure he is aligned with Donald Trump's White House. | Getty Images Share

3 . Jeff Bezos - $215bn Jeff Bezos founded e-commerce giant Amazon in 1994 in his Seattle garage, and it has grown from an online bookseller to the purveyor of every type of goods on earth. The massive revenues from Amazon have been used to purchase the Washington Post newspaper and set up space travel company Blue Origin | Submitted Share