Clockwise from top left, Jeff Bezoa, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Amancio OrtegaClockwise from top left, Jeff Bezoa, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Amancio Ortega
Clockwise from top left, Jeff Bezoa, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Amancio Ortega | Getty

The world's richest men 2025: Updated Forbes list reveals wealth of billionaires including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago

The list of the world’s richest people has been updated - and it shows the tech bros’ increased hold on the world.

Forbes, the bible for those looking at wealth trends, has updated its list of billionaires. As well as a real-time list of billionaires - which illustrates the jaw-dropping truth that these people’s fortunes can fluctuate by billions in a day - the magazine puts together a yearly round-up.

This year, the 39th time it has compiled a list, it found 3,028 billionaires - made up of businesspeople, investors and heirs - which is 247 more people than last year. The first list, in 1987 saw 140 billionaires in total, says Forbes.

You’ll not be surprised to see Elon Musk topping the tree, with Mark Zuckerberg next in line.

Forbes adds: “Not only are there more of them, but they’re richer than ever, worth $16.1 trillion in total - up nearly $2 trillion over 2024. The US has a record 902 billionaires, followed by China (516, including Hong Kong) and India (205). We used stock prices and exchange rates from March 7, 2025.”

Now the world's richest person by a country mile, Musk's influence has rocketed in the last 12 months after helping Donald Trump to power with his vocal support. He now has a prominent role in the US government, as well as running X, Tesla, SpaceX and xAI

1. Elon Musk - $342bn

Now the world's richest person by a country mile, Musk's influence has rocketed in the last 12 months after helping Donald Trump to power with his vocal support. He now has a prominent role in the US government, as well as running X, Tesla, SpaceX and xAI | Getty Images

The founder of Facebook, the success of which saw other apps like Instagram and WhatsApp bought up under the Meta umbrella, Zuckerberg has also been keen to make sure he is aligned with Donald Trump's White House.

2. Mark Zuckerberg - $216bn

The founder of Facebook, the success of which saw other apps like Instagram and WhatsApp bought up under the Meta umbrella, Zuckerberg has also been keen to make sure he is aligned with Donald Trump's White House. | Getty Images

Jeff Bezos founded e-commerce giant Amazon in 1994 in his Seattle garage, and it has grown from an online bookseller to the purveyor of every type of goods on earth. The massive revenues from Amazon have been used to purchase the Washington Post newspaper and set up space travel company Blue Origin

3. Jeff Bezos - $215bn

Jeff Bezos founded e-commerce giant Amazon in 1994 in his Seattle garage, and it has grown from an online bookseller to the purveyor of every type of goods on earth. The massive revenues from Amazon have been used to purchase the Washington Post newspaper and set up space travel company Blue Origin | Submitted

Larry Ellison is chairman, chief technology officer and cofounder of software giant Oracle, of which he owns roughly 40%. He was the CEO from 1977 to 2014.

4. Larry Ellison - $192bn

Larry Ellison is chairman, chief technology officer and cofounder of software giant Oracle, of which he owns roughly 40%. He was the CEO from 1977 to 2014. | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ForbesElon MuskHong KongChinaIndiaWealth
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice