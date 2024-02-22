Wuppertal stabbing: Four pupils injured after knife attack in Germany as 17-year-old student arrested
A teenager was arrested after a stabbing at a school in the western German city of Wuppertal on Thursday (February 22). Four students, including the suspect himself, were injured in the knife attack that took place at Wilhelm Dorpfeld high school, near Duesseldorf and Cologne.
Top regional security official Herbert Reul said the attack was apparently carried out with a knife by a 17-year-old student. Mr Reul, the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state, said at least two of the victims were seriously injured, as was the suspected assailant.
He told the state legislature’s home affairs committee he had been told the suspect inflicted injuries on himself. There was no word on a possible motive and the suspect was believed to be a lone assailant. Other students were evacuated from the building after the attack.
