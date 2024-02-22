A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested after a knife attack at a high school in Germany

A teenager was arrested after a stabbing at a school in the western German city of Wuppertal on Thursday (February 22). Four students, including the suspect himself, were injured in the knife attack that took place at Wilhelm Dorpfeld high school, near Duesseldorf and Cologne.

Top regional security official Herbert Reul said the attack was apparently carried out with a knife by a 17-year-old student. Mr Reul, the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state, said at least two of the victims were seriously injured, as was the suspected assailant.

