Young woman Jussara Vitoria Alves de Oliveira killed after crashing into cliff during rope jump at Brazilian tourist hotspot
Jussara Vitoria Alves de Oliveira, said to have been just 24, reportedly hit a rock in the Lagoa Azul Ecological Park in Brazil while performing a rope jump from a cliff on Sunday, November 3.
Local media initially reported that she had been bungee jumping but later corrected their articles to say that she had been doing a rope jump, which is an extreme form of bungee jumping that stretches the rope a lot less, meaning that adrenaline junkies can stop closer to the ground.
According to the local fire department, the woman was participating in a tour that left from Joinville, in the state of Santa Catarina. Rescuers found the victim dead, in a dry area in the middle of the lake, accompanied by those responsible for the activity.
According to the description of the Ecological Park, the rock walls, like the one Jussara jumped from, are up to 100 metres (330 feet) high.
The company Ojheik Roles, responsible for the rope jump, said in a statement that it regrets the accident and is providing support to the victim's family. It added that it is available to the authorities for clarification.
Jussara was buried today (Tuesday) at the Itapocu Municipal Cemetery. The police have opened an investigation into the incident.
Story: NewsX