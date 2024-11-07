A 25-year-old YouTuber has died after smashing his BMW in front of a horrified crowd.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The online influencer 1Stockf30, whose real name is Andre Beadle, was killed after he smashed his 2024 BMW X5 car into a pole during a street race in Queens, New York on Tuesday (November 5). New York Police Department confirmed that Beadle died from his injures, while a 21-year-old passenger was injured but survived the crash.

Beadle hit an Acura car moments before slamming into a nearby pole and flipping his car upside down. Cops said that the Acura driver was not injured in the crash and stayed at the scene to assist police with their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andre Beadle, known as 1Stockf30 on video-sharing site YouTube, has died after crashing his BMW during a street race in New York. | YouTube/1Stockf30

NYPD said in a statement: “On Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at approximately 2313 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a vehicle collision on the Belt Parkway between Cross Bay Boulevard and Erskine Street, within the confines of the 106 Precinct.

“A preliminary investigation by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad determined a 2024 BMW X5 operated by a 25-year-old male was traveling eastbound on the Belt Parkway when he collided with a Acura operated by a 21-year-old male.

“EMS responded and transported the 25-year-old male to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. The front seat passenger of the BMW, a 21-year-old male, was transported by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

“The operator of the Acura was not injured and remained on scene. The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beadle was known for sharing video online of his street racing, gaining almost 60,000 subscribers on YouTube alone. Fans have shared their condolences, with one saying under his most recent upload: “Just watched this yesterday and i can’t believe i’m here today saying RIP. You were one of my motivators in life. Life is so short, Rest easy bro.”