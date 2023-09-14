The world’s tallest dog, Zeus, has died at the age of three after a cancer battle.

Brittany said: “My Zeusy is gone. He is no longer hurting. Mom was there holding his head and scratching his ears every second. He was so very, very loved. He had a big life in a short time. His doctors tried absolutely everything be (sic) he was too sick.

“Thank you to every single person who sent us love and prayers. Please keep our family in your prayers during this very difficult time.”

The Great Dane from Bedford, Texas, was diagnosed with bone cancer last month and had to have one of his legs amputated. The ‘gentle giant’ sadly died from pneumonia he caught after the surgery.

In an interview with Guinness World Records , Brittany paid a moving tribute to her beloved family pet, who would have turned four in November. She said: “Zeus was a truly special dog. He was gentle, loving, very stubborn but always happy to see his family and many, many friends on his adventures around Dallas & Fort Worth.

“Zeus packed a lot of life into three short years and was primed to beat cancer’s butt. We are grateful for the time we had with Zeus. He brought us so much joy and happiness to so many people. He will be deeply missed by our entire family.

“We are so thankful for the amazing team of humans who have been with us through this. Zeus had the absolute best doctors and nurses working around the clock to help him, but in the end, he was just too sick.”

Following the diagnosis, Brittany launched a fundraising appeal to raise funds for Zeus’ treatment. She managed to raise over $12,000 (nearly £10,000).

Brittany got Zeus as a gift when he was only eight weeks old from her brother as she always wanted a Great Dane as a pet.

Great Danes were originally bred for hog hunting and would use their large stature to protect women riding in carriages by running alongside them. However, Brittany told Guinness World Record that Zeus preferred taking a much more laid-back approach to life.

She said then: "Zeus would be absolutely terrified of a hog. He’s scared of rain, so hogs are out of the question."

Instead, she said Zeus would rather spend his days walking around the neighbourhood with his human brother, sleeping by his window, and roaming local farmer’s markets, especially Dallas Farmer’s Market, where he was deemed to be popular among the locals.

She had said: “Zeus is pretty famous at the Dallas Farmer’s Market. Everyone knows him, and the vendors all know him. He gets extra treats and lots of attention."