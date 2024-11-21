Wrexham unveils LEGO Pontcysyllte Aqueduct model in campaign to reach 10,000 votes

The aqueduct and proposed Lego model

A six-foot LEGO model of the iconic Pontcysyllte Aqueduct has been created at the start of a campaign for the design to be incorporated into LEGO’s global collection.

The model of the UNESCO World Heritage Site is on display at Tŷ Pawb in Wrexham and is the inspiration for a campaign that needs 10,000 online votes to see it included as the first Welsh landmark in the world famous LEGO collection, joining only four other locations in the UK in Big Ben, Tower Bridge, Old Trafford Stadium and Trafalgar Square.

It was commissioned as part of a year-long community art placemaking project for the World Heritage Site, The Bridge that Connects, which is being delivered by Glandŵr Cymru, the Canal & River Trust in Wales, and funded by UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund with Wrexham County Borough Council.

Local residents and visitors are being encouraged to visit the LEGO website and to help the project reach 10,000 votes, the threshold required for LEGO to consider adding the model to their iconic set range, putting the awe inspiring Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and Wrexham’s industrial heritage further in the public eye. Between 1962 and 2000, LEGO was manufactured in Wrexham and became the distribution centre and base for LEGO UK’s model makers.

Mark Evans, regional director for Wales at Glandŵr Cymru, said: “Pontcysyllte Aqueduct is one of the true icons of the waterways, and the possibility of it being added into LEGO's global collection with both the historic links it has to this part of Wales and the popularity LEGO has worldwide is incredibly fitting.

"The aqueduct draws in thousands of visitors every year who come to see this captivating landmark which carries the Llangollen Canal across the River Dee. We want people to get behind the campaign to see incorporated into the LEGO collection.”

Ian Bancroft, CEO at Wrexham Borough Council, and UNESCO World Heritage Site Board Chair, said: "Wrexham has a long history of being home to innovation, heavy industry and manufacturing; the LEGO factory was a much-loved employer providing jobs in the area for decades. At a pivotal time for Wrexham as we strive forward toward new economic, cultural and social chapters, I’m delighted to see this art project paying homage in so many ways to our incredible past through the communities in Wrexham Rural who were the backbone and driving force of our much-celebrated industrial heritage."

Rachel Clacher CBE, Co-founder of Moneypenny and Chair of Wrexham City Board, said: “What a great campaign to get behind - a celebration of past ingenuity miniaturised in an iconic present-day medium that in itself is an important part of Wrexham’s story. This is a pivotal time for Wrexham: the eyes of the world are on us, and the future of our proud city will be shaped by what we do now for our young people. This campaign and project adds to the many exciting, world-class things happening here right now - Wrexham has a bright future."

As part of the campaign three bespoke miniature models will be exhibited as part of a World Heritage Site event on the 23 and 24 November to celebrate the heritage, culture, innovation and legacy of Trevor, Fronscysllte, Cefn Mawr and Chirk communities. You can visit these models and make your vote in person in Wrexham AFC merchandise shop, Glandŵr Cymru Trevor Basin Visitor Centre, or on the waterways whilst taking a trip across the aqueduct on board Seren Fach Anglo Welsh trip boat.

Wrexham AFC CEO Michael Williamson said: “We’re pleased to be backing the campaign for the design of the iconic Pontcysyllte Aqueduct to be incorporated into LEGO’s global collection.

“With visitors coming to our city from all over the world, it is important to celebrate and highlight our region’s history and heritage to a wide audience and this is a brilliant project to do just that.

“The iconic Aqueduct and LEGO’s own history in Wrexham make this a fitting pairing, and we encourage everyone to visit us at the Club Shop at the STōK Cae Ras to see the model and place your vote.”

Claire Farrell, project director for The Bridge That Connects, said: “We are excited to launch these Pontscysllte Aqueduct LEGO models as part of a special event taking place on the 23rd & 24th November to celebrate the heritage and culture of Trevor, Froncysllte, Cefn Mawr and Chirk communities. These communities are just a handful of the many post-industrial towns and villages along the waterways that make the UNESCO World Heritage Site, national landscape and surrounding areas so unique. The remnants of architectural and industrial heritage still visible in the landscape attracts hundreds of thousands of people each year and continues to be shaped by its communities - some much celebrated, others yet to be discovered.”

The model and miniaturised aqueduct has been created by the self-dubbed Welsh based ‘Lego Banksy’ of the LEGO ‘creator’ world who has made several Welsh monuments. When it has finished its time on display at Tŷ Pawb Museum, it will be part of Glandŵr Cymru’s learning resources in the new Education Resource Space next to the aqueduct.