Bella Lamorte and her injured foot Picture: Kennedy News and Media/Belladonnaevelamorte | Kennedy News and Media/Belladonnaevelamorte

Bella Lamorte was visiting her partner in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, last month when she was bitten by an unknown insect while sitting outside

A writer admits she regrets wearing fishnets to visit her boyfriend - after almost needing her leg CUT OFF thanks to a 'false widow spider bite' in his garden.

Bella Lamorte was visiting her partner in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, last month when she was bitten by an unknown insect while sitting outside. The 39-year-old felt a throbbing sensation in her right ankle later that evening - but was horrified when she woke up 'barely able to walk' the following day. Copywriter Bella, who lives in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, rushed to hospital where doctors confirmed the bite had become infected and she was battling sepsis.

Doctors told the terrified writer that she could lose her foot or even her leg if she hadn't sought medical intervention. After an operation to remove the infected flesh, Bella was left with a gaping hole in her foot and is currently awaiting plastic surgery. Medics could not confirm what creature had sunk its fangs into Bella but she believes it was the notorious false widow spider as her wound matched another lady who had been bitten by one.

Weeks since the surgery, Bella is back on her feet - but now intends to warn others about the dangers of Britain's seemingly harmless creepy-crawlies.

Bella said: "I went down to see my partner in Stoke and they had just mowed the lawn. We were sitting outside and I was in fishnet tights and I didn't notice anything biting me.

"It wasn't until I went upstairs later on in the night that I felt this throbbing just above my ankle. I'm not allergic to insect bites or ever had a reaction. The next day I felt uncomfortable then on Tuesday I could barely walk. It was so painful. I had to crawl up the staircase. It was so swollen. It felt like someone was constantly stabbing a dagger into my foot."

After ringing 111, Bella went to Stoke Mandeville Hospital where she was prescribed antibiotics and told to return a few days later. However, within a week, Bella's foot had become even more swollen as the infection from the bite spread.

Bella was told she had sepsis and needed an urgent operation to remove the dead flesh around her ankle. Bella said: "I was in so much pain. I was told they needed to do surgery and cut out the dead flesh because some of it had gone septic.

"They told me I could've lost my foot or my leg. The doctor said it was definitely an insect bite but they weren't sure it was a spider. But I saw another case where a woman was bitten by a spider, and my wound was the exact same.

"I believe it was a false widow spider. They said I could've lost my life from this. My own sister had sepsis before she died and if it hadn't been for losing her, I don't think I would've been as tenacious with my own health."

Bella has been left with a large, gaping hole in her foot which will require a skin graft to help close the wound.

Now back on her feet, Bella wants to warn others about the dangers of insect and spider bites. Bella said: "I'm back on my feet now but still limping. It was so scary to think I could've lost my life. I walk into the garden barefoot sometimes and never think this sort of thing would happen. It's made me never want to go into the garden again.

"You never expect this in a garden in the UK. It's made me think twice about wearing my fishnets in the garden! I just wanted to warn people about the dangers. I don't want anyone else to go through this. I easily could've lost my leg, I was terrified. I feel hyper vigilant around insects now, I'm terrified. I would tell everyone else to be aware of what's in their garden. I worry if this was a vulnerable person bitten."