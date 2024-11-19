XL Bully ban fails to bite: 114 dogs seized by police every week in UK

User (UGC) Submitted

It’s been over a year since the government announced the controversial XL Bully ban, but newly revealed data suggests that the approach may not be achieving its intended goals.

Freedom of Information (FOI) requests sent to police forces across the UK by Puppies.co.uk, one of the UK's largest dog marketplaces, have uncovered worrying statistics about dog seizures.

On average, 114 dogs are seized each week across the nation, with some regions emerging as seizure hotspots.

The areas most affected by these alarming trends include:

Greater Manchester: 19 dogs seized per week

West Midlands: 17 dogs seized per week

Northumbria: 9 dogs seized per week

West Yorkshire: 8 dogs seized per week

Leicestershire: 6 dogs seized per week

The data highlights the ongoing struggle faced by law enforcement in dealing with potentially dangerous dogs. Yet, experts argue that the current breed-specific approach, including the XL Bully ban, is not addressing the root causes of the problem.

In response to the findings, a spokesperson for Puppies.co.uk said: “While the recent data on dog seizures is concerning, it's crucial to remember that focusing on breed-specific bans is not the answer to promoting public safety. The Dangerous Dogs Act has been in effect for over three decades and yet, hospital admissions due to dog bites continue to rise. Instead of focusing on breed, the emphasis should be on addressing the root causes of dog aggression, which generally stem from irresponsible ownership and breeding practices.”

The spokesperson further emphasised the need for tighter breeding legislation and increased resources to crack down on illegal breeders. They added: “Dogs, regardless of breed, can exhibit aggressive behaviour if they are not properly trained, socialised, and cared for. Tighter breeding legislation and increased resources for enforcement are necessary to combat the rise of illegal and low-welfare breeders who prioritise profit over the well-being of the animals.”

Legal experts have also raised concerns about the fairness and practicality of the XL Bully ban. Qarrar Somji, Director and Solicitor-Advocate at Witan Solicitors, pointed out critical flaws in its implementation: “Although the XL Bully ban aims to enhance public safety, it has critical flaws that undermine its fairness and effectiveness. The ban’s reliance on breed-specific identification is problematic, as law enforcement officers need to distinguish XL Bullies from similar breeds, which is difficult due to the breed’s non-standardised features. This can lead to misidentifications and wrongful seizures of non-XL Bullies.”

Somji also criticised the focus on breed over behaviour, warning that subjective enforcement could result in unfair penalties for responsible dog owners. He argued for an alternative approach:

“A more effective approach would be to strengthen current laws to focus on individual dog behaviour and responsible ownership, alongside education and training resources.”

Puppies.co.uk are calling for a shift in priorities: “Early intervention strategies that identify and address concerning behaviours before they escalate are crucial. This includes providing training resources to dog owners and establishing clear protocols for reporting and managing potentially dangerous dogs. Not to mention, this will reduce the burden on police forces that work tirelessly to manage dangerous dogs and ensure public safety.”

As the debate around the effectiveness of the XL Bully ban continues, the data raises pressing questions about whether current legislation is truly protecting the public - or simply punishing the wrong dogs.