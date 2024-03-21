Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A three-year-old boy has undergone major surgery for severe facial injuries after being mauled by an XL Bully in a horror dog attack. The family pet sank its teeth into the youngster’s face, leaving him requiring surgery, after he attempted to ‘climb the dog’, which was registered properly in line with new rules, according to cops.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At 1:15pm on Monday, March 18, we received a call from Yorkshire Ambulance Service informing us they were responding to the boy who was seriously bleeding. Officers attended alongside the ambulance service and the boy was taken to hospital, where he required surgery for his wounds.”

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, leading the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire said: “This family have acknowledged the change in legislation around the XL Bully and registered their dog, but this doesn’t remove the danger that these dogs pose and why the ban has come into place.

“All dogs can be aggressive; they are animals, but some dogs have greater capability to cause harm due to their size and strength. Children should never be unsupervised when with dogs, even family pets that you believe ‘would never hurt’ your children.

“A dog’s instinct to protect itself is to bite. Parents should ensure children learn to respect a dog’s space and be encouraged to have boundaries around feeding and resting times.”

The dog was seized by police and remains in kennels while the police investigation continues.

Ch Insp Cheney continued: “An incident like this is a stark reminder that regardless of a dog’s nature, or previous interactions with children, other dogs and people, they are animals and their innate instinct is to protect themselves which can result in serious injuries and sometimes fatality. Take action now and protect your children.”

The attack is the latest in a long line of maulings by XL Bully dogs in Doncaster. In December last year, two people were arrested after a puppy was mauled to death by an XL Bully while in January armed police were calledfollowing an attack. Last August, a mum was savaged as she walked with her child in Askern in another incident involving the breed.