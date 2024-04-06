Cole Brings Plenty, the star of the hit show's spinoff series 1923, has been found dead after police identified him as a suspect in a domestic violence case. (Credit: Getty Images)

An actor who appeared in a spinoff of the popular television western Yellowstone has been found dead after he went missing amid a domestic violence investigation in Kansas, authorities said. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies found the body of 27-year-old Cole Brings Plenty in a wooded area.

Crime scene investigators and the medical examiner were at the location, but no details were released about a cause of death. Two days earlier Brings Plenty was charged in a nearby county with aggravated burglary, domestic battery and criminal restraint. An arrest warrant was issued.

Police in the town of Lawrence said officers responded on Sunday to an apartment where a woman was screaming for help, and Brings Plenty had left before they arrived. He then missed an audition for an upcoming film project that was scheduled for Monday morning over Zoom, his agent, Peter Yanke of Phirgun Mair Worldwide, said this week.

Brings Plenty’s father, Joe, said in a statement on Friday that he was grateful to everyone “for their prayers and positive thoughts you sent for Cole”. “I learned this week how many people knew the goodness in Cole’s heart and loved him,” Joe Brings Plenty Sr said.