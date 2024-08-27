Yes Chef! Reading takeaway owner takes home £54,000 from Grosvenor Casino
A businessman from Reading has cooked up a small fortune after winning a £54,000 jackpot prize from a £1 bet at Grosvenor Casino Reading South.
The Chinese takeaway owner, who asked to remain anonymous, had the perfect recipe for success playing blackjack on a night out at the casino. The winner was in disbelief when his lucky £1 side bet turned into him tasting jackpot success. What is he doing with the dosh you may ask? The entrepreneur remains business–savvy by saving and investing it for a rainy day.
On his win, the mystery man said: “I’ve won small amounts of money before which was great, but winning this jackpot is really amazing. I’d like to think my reaction was quite humble – I guess I was too much in disbelief to actually react at the time! This win has really made my year, I’m going to save up so I can treat myself to something nice later down the line.”
Please gamble responsibly: www.gambleaware.org/
