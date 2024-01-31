Cyrus Leung was just two marks off Mensa's top score

Clever Cyrus Leung, 12, has been accepted into the exclusive society after passing their test with a score of 160, just two marks off the top score. Mensa is an international group for high-IQ individuals founded in 1947 that only accepts members who are above the 98th percentile of IQs worldwide.

Humble Cyrus said: "I am very proud of myself."

The year seven Birkdale School student is a talented pianist and wants to become a mathematician or scientist when he's older. English isn't even Cyrus' first language, as he emigrated from Hong Kong to Sheffield in 2019.

Proud dad Frank Leung, 42, put him forward for the test as he thought it would give his son the chance to 'find some friends who have a similar interest to him.'

The IT manager said: "I read some articles about other children who have joined Mensa and thought it would be good for Cyrus' development. He would be able to find some friends who have a similar interest to him and then he can try and develop better in his interests. I thought it would be good for him to widen his skills."

The married father-of-two said Cyrus was 'nervous' before the exam but was 'really, really excited' when his results arrived in the post.

Frank said: "He was nervous, he arrived to the exam centre and realised he forgot his watch. He was nervous he wouldn't know how much time he's got left and would run out of time to do the questions. But he was really, really excited as he didn't expect to get such a high score in the exam. He's really proud of himself and I think this is something he will remember for the rest of his lifetime.

Frank has also said he is 'really proud' of Cyrus - who was confident in 'all the times tables' when he was just three years old.