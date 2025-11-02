Watch the lovely moment three young lions rescued from Ukraine play together for the first time at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Heart-warming footage shows the moment an orphaned lion from Ukraine played with other lions for the first time at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The trio of young lions rescued from Kyiv mixed for the first time, representing a significant milestone in their rehabilitation. Rangers watched tearfully while the lions chased a ball after they tentatively began to enjoy their new free environment together.

Oleg was rescued all alone from private owners and has been alone since birth, while siblings Rafael and Shanti were found in another abandoned private collection with their dying mother.

The three were transported in separate crates for the 1,700 miles from Kyiv to Doncaster.

They were first allowed to see each other through a mesh fence. This allowed them to get used to each other’s scents. After several weeks of getting to know each other, the decision was then made to let them mix.

The youngsters, who are thought to be around 1 year old, are not yet fully integrated with Oleg, but seem to have taken to each other well. It is hoped the three will eventually live as a Pride together.

Dr Charlotte MacDonald, Director of Animals at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, said: “It has taken weeks and several stages, but we’re so happy to see the three getting along with each other. It’s going as well as we had hoped.

“Rafael and Shanti initially seemed apprehensive when they first came across Oleg’s new scent, and it’s taken time and patience, but they’re fine in close proximity and playing with one another.

“As Oleg was raised by humans, he has longed for this connection and seems so excited to play with the siblings. We’re so proud to have facilitated this.”

Cheryl Williams, Trustee of The WildLife Foundation, said: “It’s so rewarding to see the rescue going as smoothly as planned and delightful seeing the lions socialising with each other and having fun. We hope to give them the quality of life they deserve.

“Donations made to The Foundation play a huge part in making this all possible and we want to thank everybody who donated to their cause.”

Dr Charlotte MacDonald said: “While they are still getting to know each other and settle in, the lions are still in quarantine.

“We’re excited for the day our guests are allowed to meet this playful trio in their Pride. But for now we are taking it slowly and working on fully integrating them in the house and back reserve - out of the sight of the public.”