Young student tragically dies in horror fall from cliffs at popular beauty spot Cliffs of Moher
A young student has tragically died after falling from cliffs at a popular beauty spot.
The woman, aged in her 20s, is understood to have been visiting the Cliffs of Moher, in County Clare, with three friends on Saturday (4 May) when the accident occurred.
She is believed to have lost her footing while walking along the cliffs and fell to her death. According to CorkBeo, she was a Belgian medical student who was studying at a college in Edinburgh.
The Irish Coast Guard was contacted at about 1.20pm local time. A rescue helicopter located the woman before the Aran Islands' RNLI lifeboat crew was able to recover her body around 3pm.
A Garda spokesman (Irish police) said: “Gardai and emergency services conducted an operation following reports of an incident at the Cliffs Moher this afternoon.
“The body of a woman, aged in her early 20s, was removed from the water by emergency services.”
The Cliffs of Moher, which stand 214 metres at their highest point, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Ireland, drawing about 1.5 million visitors per year.
