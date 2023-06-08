Youssef Kerkour and Katherine Parkinson star in Significant Other, a new comedy coming to ITVX from Quay Street Productions

Significant Other, a new comedy with Youssef Kerkour and Katherine Parkinson, is coming to ITVX this June.

The series follows two neighbours who connect after a chance encounter: when one has a heart attack and needs someone to wait for an ambulance with them, they end up interrupting the other’s suicide attempt.

Here’s everything you need to know about Significant Other.

What’s it about?

The official ITVX synopsis for Significant Other explains that “Sam is waiting to die after swallowing a cabinet full of pills when he’s interrupted by his neighbour, Anna (Katherine Parkinson) - she’s having a heart attack and needs to wait with him until help arrives.”

“From this ill-fated first encounter, these two lonely neighbours, who have lost all faith in love, embark on a hilarious, obstacle filled relationship, and on the way discover that even when life seems to have passed them by, there are still surprises to be had…”

Who stars in Significant Other?

Youssef Kerkour as Sam and Katherine Parkinson as Anna in Significant Other, cooking together (Credit: Quay Street Productions/ITV)

Youssef Kerkour plays Sam, a lonely man who attempts suicide. Kerkour is probably best known for Channel 4’s comedy Home, in which he played asylum seeker Sami, but you might also recognise him from Criminal: UK, Sex Education, and Stay Close. He can next be seen in Ridley Scott’s Napoleon biopic Napoleon (previously titled Kitbag).

Katherine Parkinson plays Anna, a woman who has a heart attack. Parkinson is a prolific actor, and you’ll recognise her from roles in sci-fi drama Humans, Australian comedy Spreadsheet, and the BBC One family sitcom Here We Go, as well as films like The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society.

They’re joined by Mark Heap (Friday Night Dinner) as Ray, Kelle Bryan (Me and Mrs Jones) as Sam’s wife Shelley, Ben Bailey Smith (Andor, The Split) as Damien, Shaun Williamson (Extras) as Johnny, Sue Vincent (Alma’s Not Normal) as Gina, Olivia Poulet (The Thick of It) as Cathy and Will Ash (The Rising) as Paul.

Who writes and directs Significant Other?

Significant Other – which is adapted from a 2018 Israeli series of the name – was written by Dana Fainaru and Hamish Wright. Fainaru has previously worked on Vikings: Valhalla and Death in Paradise, while Wright previously worked on Mr Selfridge, Casualty, and The Secret Life of Us.

The series is directed by David Sant, an actor, writer, and director who has previously worked on shows like Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything, Home, and Jonathan Creek. He’s also a former acrobat, played an Auton in Doctor Who, and voiced Pingu for three years.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Significant Other?

Significant Other will be available to stream as a boxset on ITVX from Thursday 8 July. The series will eventually receive a television broadcast on ITV, but it doesn’t yet have a set date for that.

How many episodes are there?

Significant Other is a six-part comedy, with each episode running to around half an hour long.

Where is Significant Other filmed?

Significant Other was filmed in and around Manchester, with several key scenes taking place on Dulcie Street (near Manchester Piccadilly Station). The series is one of the first shows from new production company Quay Street Productions, which was established by Manchester-based producer Nicola Shindler (previously of Queer as Folk and It’s A Sin).

Will there be a second season?

It’s a little too early to say (though the original Israeli series did run for two seasons). As ever, as soon as there’s any official comment from the cast or crew, we’ll update this piece with any and all relevant information.

Why should I watch Significant Other?