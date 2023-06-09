In 2024, Boston alternative rock band Pixies will be making their way over to the UK and Ireland to play nine shows across three venues in Dublin, Manchester and London.
In a tweet announcing their 2024 European tour, the band said: “For the first time ever - playing Bossanova & Trompe Le Monde in full + others from the catalogue, 3 night residencies in Dublin, Manchester, London, Amsterdam & Paris!”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bossanova is the third studio album from the band which was released in August 1990. The album peaked at number three in the UK Albums Chart, with singles Velouria and Dig for Fire charting at number four and 11, respectively, on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart in America.
Trompe le Monde was then released the following year, in September 1991, and is the last album to feature Kim Deal, the founding bassist of the band. The single from the album, called Head On, which was a cover of Scottish band The Jesus and Mary Chain’s song, peaked at number six on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart.
Where and when are Pixies touring in the UK and Ireland?
The UK and Ireland dates and venues for Pixies in 2024 goes as follows:
- 8 - 10 March, Olympia Theatre, Dublin
- 12 - 14 March, Albert Hall, Manchester
- 16 - 18 March, O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
From there, Pixies will then embark on the rest of the European leg on their tour, which will see them play at Paradiso in the Netherlands on 20, 21 and 22 March, and then finally at L'Olympia in Paris on 25, 26 and 27 March.
When are tickets on sale?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tickets for the Dublin, Manchester and London shows went live on Ticketmaster at 9am on Friday 9 June.
You can get your tickets via the Ticketmaster website.
What songs will they perform?
Pixies have announced that, for the first time ever, they will be playing their Bossanova and Trompe Le Monde albums in full as well as “others from the catalogue”.
Bossanova track listing:
- Celicia Ann
- Rock Music
- Velouria
- Allison
- Is She Weird
- Ana
- All Over the World
- Dig for Fire
- Down to the Well
- The Happening
- Blown Away
- Hang Wire
- Stormy Weather
- Havalina
Trompe Le Monde track listing:
- Trompe le Monde
- Planet of Sound
- Alex Eiffel
- The Sad Punk
- Head On
- U-Mass
- Palace of the Brine
- Letter to Memphis
- Bird Dream of the Olympus Mons
- Space (I Believe In)
- Subbacultcha
- Distance Equals Rate Times Time
- Lovely Day
- Motorway to Roswell
- The Navajo Know