The band is best known for their hit songs like Where Is My Mind?, Debaser and Here Comes Your Man

In 2024, Boston alternative rock band Pixies will be making their way over to the UK and Ireland to play nine shows across three venues in Dublin, Manchester and London.

In a tweet announcing their 2024 European tour, the band said: “For the first time ever - playing Bossanova & Trompe Le Monde in full + others from the catalogue, 3 night residencies in Dublin, Manchester, London, Amsterdam & Paris!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bossanova is the third studio album from the band which was released in August 1990. The album peaked at number three in the UK Albums Chart, with singles Velouria and Dig for Fire charting at number four and 11, respectively, on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart in America.

Trompe le Monde was then released the following year, in September 1991, and is the last album to feature Kim Deal, the founding bassist of the band. The single from the album, called Head On, which was a cover of Scottish band The Jesus and Mary Chain’s song, peaked at number six on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart.

Where and when are Pixies touring in the UK and Ireland?

The UK and Ireland dates and venues for Pixies in 2024 goes as follows:

8 - 10 March, Olympia Theatre, Dublin

12 - 14 March, Albert Hall, Manchester

16 - 18 March, O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

Frank Black of the Pixies performs onstage during Boston Calling Music Festival Day 3 at Boston City Hall Plaza on May 24, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

From there, Pixies will then embark on the rest of the European leg on their tour, which will see them play at Paradiso in the Netherlands on 20, 21 and 22 March, and then finally at L'Olympia in Paris on 25, 26 and 27 March.

When are tickets on sale?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tickets for the Dublin, Manchester and London shows went live on Ticketmaster at 9am on Friday 9 June.

You can get your tickets via the Ticketmaster website.

What songs will they perform?

Pixies have announced that, for the first time ever, they will be playing their Bossanova and Trompe Le Monde albums in full as well as “others from the catalogue”.

Bossanova track listing:

Celicia Ann

Rock Music

Velouria

Allison

Is She Weird

Ana

All Over the World

Dig for Fire

Down to the Well

The Happening

Blown Away

Hang Wire

Stormy Weather

Havalina

(L-R) Black Francis, David Lovering, Paz Lenchantin, and Joey Santiago of the Pixies visit the Build Series to discuss their new album "Head Carrier" at Build Studio on May 24, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Trompe Le Monde track listing: