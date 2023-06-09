For the curious.
Champions League final 2023 TV lineup: who are presenters, commentators, pundits

BT Sport will be showing the Champions League live

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
13 minutes ago

BT Sport has confirmed its lineup of pundits for the Champions League final.

The broadcaster will once again be providing live coverage of football's biggest night. Manchester City will be hoping to complete the treble when they face Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday (10 June) night.

But who will be providing analysis and commentary on the match? Here's all you need to know:

Who is BT Sport's presenter and pundits for Champions League final?

Host Jake Humphrey will be joined by Rio Ferdinand, Joleon Lescott, Steve McManaman and Michael Owen. It is the final time that Jake Humphrey will host Champions League coverage on BT Sport.

He previously announced his departure ahead of the channel's change of name to TNT Sport during the summer.

Who is on the commentary team?

Darren Fletcher, Ian Darke and Jermaine Jenas are among the commentators who have provided coverage of the Champions League this season. The Telegraph reports that Darren Fletcher will be in the booth for Saturday night's Champions League final.

