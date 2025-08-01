The news that Allan Ahlberg has died is one of those moments that cuts you off even more from your childhood.

One of the many joys of having children - OK then, one of the joys that help outweigh the frustrations! - is rediscovering books that you remember yourself from your younger primary school days.

There’s something about children’s books that imprints in the memory. I’m sure the teenagers and children of today will have the same instinctive reaction later in life to the Julia Donaldson stories they have devoured over the past two decades, but for 40-somethings, long before the Donaldson-Axel Scheffler pairing, there was only one writing and illustrating duo in town.

Books by Janet and Allan Ahlberg - Burglar Bill, Funnybones, Each Peach Pear Plum and A Place to Play | Tom Morton/NationalWorld

Husband and wife Janet and Allan Ahlberg were, frankly, brilliant. Nobody who has read Each Peach Pear Plum and its rhyming fairytale story can forget the couplets explaining what is happening to Baby Bunting, Robin Hood et al - and its genius lies in the fact that it tells a story while casting a rhythmic, pulsing incantation that is pleasing both to speak and listen to. “Jack and Jill in the ditch / I spy the wicked witch” “Wicked witch over the wood / I spy Robin Hood”.

Children's author Allan Ahlberg | BBC

As well as giving the child the chance to spot each character as they appear on the page, ideally, it will also put the listener in the frame of mind to go to sleep…

And that combination of storytelling and a feel for language is seen all through their books. Funny Bones is another - the little family of skeletons who live in a dark dark house in a dark dark street and go to the dark dark park, just trips off the tongue - and in places is also laugh out loud.

The Jolly Christmas Postman by Janet and Allan Ahlberg

Allan was the words and Janet, who died in 1994 from cancer, the pictures. Her illustrations, instantly recognisable whether in Each Peach…, Peepo!, Burglar Bill, Cops and Robbers or The Jolly Postman, created a world which was a familiar pleasure to visit. Part-1960s Britain, part-fairytale, as a child their imagination enveloped you and it’s not too grand to say that it will have inculcated a love of reading in tens of thousands of children. It certainly did me.