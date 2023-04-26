NationalWorld features in three categories at the AOP Awards, which celebrate innovation and creativity in the digital publishing industry

Claire Wilde, Harriet Clugston and Imogen Howse will be representing NationalWorld in the AOP Awards 2023

Journalists at NationalWorld have been named as finalists in three categories at the prestigious Association of Online Publishers (AOP) Awards 2023.

Claire Wilde, who oversees Data and Investigations for the National World group, has been shortlisted in the Inspiring Local Journalism category, while Harriet Clugston, NationalWorld's own data and investigations editor, is a finalist in the Journalist of the Year category. Imogen Howse, a reporter who joined NationalWorld in 2022, has been nominated in the Rising Star category.

Commenting on the awards, Claire said: "I'm delighted to be shortlisted in the Inspiring Local Journalism category. Our data and investigations team works across National World's portfolio of local, regional and national news brands, bringing our data journalism to communities up and down the UK. My entry into this award referenced stories I've written about the NHS' astonishing £128 billion medical negligence bill, an investigation into student suicides at UK universities and an examination of Britain's mental health pandemic."

Harriet said: "I'm thrilled to be shortlisted in these awards alongside two of my talented colleagues. The nominations are testament to the way in which our relatively small but growing team is able to hold our own against bigger titles. For us in the data team that means producing public interest-serving investigations that readers won't find elsewhere, and telling regional stories that are often lost by others' focus on the national picture. I'm pleased the judges recognised my work holding supermarkets accountable for the price rises they have passed onto the poorest customers; revealing how northern and midlands communities have been heavily impacted by excess deaths post-Covid; and exposing the excessive police resources that went into investigating Labour leader Keir Starmer over 'Beergate'."

Imogen added: "I'm super, super excited to be nominated for the Rising Star Award - a great way to round off my first proper year in journalism. I’m especially pleased that one of my articles recognised was my interview with a sexual assault survivor, who bravely spoke to me about her traumatic experience of reporting rape to the Met Police. A huge congrats to Harriet and Claire too!"

Our parent company National World Publishing's Digital Product Team was also shortlisted in the Product Development Team of the Year, while the data and commercial team's partnership with Brand Metrics is a finalist in the Best Use of Data category.

