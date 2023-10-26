Another day and another mass shooting in America as the number of dead keeps rising and dozens are injured

At least 22 people have been killed, and dozens others have been injured after a gunman opened fire in the US state of Maine. (Credit: Getty Images)

The UK woke up today to the news that at least 22 people were slaughtered by a gunman who went on a rampage inside a bar and bowling alley in Maine. Normal people enjoying what should have been a fun night out will never return home.

Every single person murdered represents not just another life lost but also a family torn apart - friends and communities distraught over their immense loss. Authorities have named Robert Card, 40, as a person of interest in the case. They have also warned the public that he is "armed and dangerous" - and he is still on the run.

There is a lot of talk about knife crime here at home but that devastating problem pales into almost insignificance when gun sprees over the pond dominate international headlines. In 2023 alone, there have been hundreds of mass shootings and tens of thousands of innocent victims have died.

I find it hard to get my head around the fact that something so staggeringly simple can be so divisive in American politics. Guns kill - shooters filled with hate can slaughter dozens of people within seconds and they never even have to look them in the eye.

The more of these horrendous crimes take place, the more Americans seem to believe that they need to carry a gun themselves to feel safe. And so the cycle continues and the numbers lying dead on the street creeps ever upwards.

There will be prayers said for those who have lost loved ones and this heinous act will be condemned by the politicians. But what will really change? Not the laws, not the easy availability of weapons which only exist to kill and not the desire of the country to unite behind moves to make their own children safer. In fact, the only thing to change overnight are the lives of those who will never truly recover from losing their loved ones in such horrendous circumstances, whose heartwarming celebrations at a bowling alley turned into a heartbreaking bloodbath that will leave its stain forever.