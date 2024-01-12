Birmingham accent 'one of the best in the land' despite hate letter that calls it 'vomit-inducing'
Our reporters at BirminghamWorld have come into defence of the Brummie accent - declaring it one of the best in the world
Our sister title BirminghamWorld is defending the Brummie accent, which has been branded as "vomit-inducing" by some Welsh neighbours, to the point of sending a poison pen letter to a family who moved from Birmingham.
The note was left at the property in Iorwerth Avenue, Aberystwyth, on the evening of January 8 calling them 'low lives' and saying they should be "forced to live in fenced in tinker sites".
The hand-written note, which has left the occupants 'in distress' also urged the occupants to "take a few thousand" other people back with them, prompting a hate crime investigation by the Dyfed-Powys Police.
The note, written in red ink, reads in full: "Iorwerth Ave was once a quiet, pleasant, residential area until a load of s*** from the Midlands hit it. Low-life like you should be forced to live in fenced in tinker sites preferably back where you came from.
"Why don't you take your clapped out, crappy boats, jeeps, cars and your hideous, vomit inducing accents back to Brummyland and please take a few thousand other yaw yaws with you."
The team at BirminghamWorld said they were left shocked by the contents of the note, stressing that the Brummie accent "is one of the best in the land". They said: "We are proud of how we speak. Our friendly, modest intonations bring a wonderful earthy tone to the world.
"Brummies have been welcomed across the globe where many have shone brightly with success and we’ve welcomed people from nations around the world to our city as well. There’s no reason to take the hump about Brummagem speak - alright bab!"
