NationalWorld view: like the UK , our team is divided on Bounty bars

A poll of NationalWorld staff is split down the middle when it comes to the controversial chocolate bar.

Bounty bars - you either love em or hate em

The news that Bounty bars are being removed from some tubs of Celebrations chocolates as part of a pre-Christmas trial has divided the nation - and the NationalWorld team.

Celebrations makers Mars Wrigley made the controversial (and some might say publicity-savvy) move after their polling found that 39% of consumers said the coconut-flavoured snacks should be phased out permanently. If you are ‘team Bounty’ fear not, you’ll still be able to get your hands on standard tubs with your favourite chocolates included.

We thought we’d gauge our team’s reaction to this news, to find out where we stand as a publication on the question. So in an exclusive poll of the team, we can reveal that 50% of our journalists were Bounty fans and 50% were anti Bounties of all descriptions. It doesn’t get much more divisive than that.

Here we present a cross-section of the team’s opinion on this important issue:

Claire Wilde : I’d happily receive in the post the nation’s unwanted mini-Bounties. It’s the Maltesers that need to go, quite frankly. Such a chalky texture, they make me shudder to bite into them.

: I’d happily receive in the post the nation’s unwanted mini-Bounties. It’s the Maltesers that need to go, quite frankly. Such a chalky texture, they make me shudder to bite into them. Nick Mitchell : What’s not to like about desiccated coconut wrapped in chocolate? I once had a colleague who had a Bounty-a-day habit.

: What’s not to like about desiccated coconut wrapped in chocolate? I once had a colleague who had a Bounty-a-day habit. Latoya Gayle : What we really should be focusing on is removing Mars and bringing back Galaxy Truffle

: What we really should be focusing on is removing Mars and bringing back Galaxy Truffle Imogen Howse: I don’t personally like Bounties but would never want poor Bounty lovers to be deprived of the chocolate

I don’t personally like Bounties but would never want poor Bounty lovers to be deprived of the chocolate Rochelle Barrand: I’m glad the Bounty chocolate has finally been taken out of the tin because it leaves more space for all the nice chocolates, and it also means that, since nobody ever wants them, I don’t have to feel bad for putting them in the bin anymore.

I’m glad the Bounty chocolate has finally been taken out of the tin because it leaves more space for all the nice chocolates, and it also means that, since nobody ever wants them, I don’t have to feel bad for putting them in the bin anymore. Suswati Basu :Who can reject such a delectable combination of melt-in-your-mouth chocolate and milky coconut?

:Who can reject such a delectable combination of melt-in-your-mouth chocolate and milky coconut? Harriet Clugston : A horrible, flaky, grainy, desiccated, upsetting nightmare. Good riddance.

: A horrible, flaky, grainy, desiccated, upsetting nightmare. Good riddance. Kim Mogg: I love a Bounty and love that no one in my family likes them as I get them all.

I love a Bounty and love that no one in my family likes them as I get them all. Adam Gearing: Bounts are abhorrent

Bounts are abhorrent Henry Sandercock : I’m not fussed about a Bounty, but it is probably one of the most nutritional chocolate bars out there (can it contribute to your 5 a day?!) and it also serves as a reminder that not everything in life is perfect. If you have a Bounty, you might feel sadness, maybe also resentment and a tinge of anger. But if you then have a Milky Way or a Malteser, you are given a valuable reminder of what good there can be in the world - a sense of awe at humanity’s achievements.

: I’m not fussed about a Bounty, but it is probably one of the most nutritional chocolate bars out there (can it contribute to your 5 a day?!) and it also serves as a reminder that not everything in life is perfect. If you have a Bounty, you might feel sadness, maybe also resentment and a tinge of anger. But if you then have a Milky Way or a Malteser, you are given a valuable reminder of what good there can be in the world - a sense of awe at humanity’s achievements. Matt Mohan-Hickson : If I was on a desert island and all I had to eat was Bounty’s, I’d rather starve. (surely a dessert island - Ethan)

: If I was on a desert island and all I had to eat was Bounty’s, I’d rather starve. (surely a dessert island - Ethan) Ethan Shone : Ungodly "chocolate" bar.

: Ungodly "chocolate" bar. Sarah McCann: Unpopular opinion: I save the Bounty for last because it’s best. Also, Bounty is remaining in Celebration tubs in Ireland, willing to smuggle the goods to anyone who needs it.

Unpopular opinion: I save the Bounty for last because it’s best. Also, Bounty is remaining in Celebration tubs in Ireland, willing to smuggle the goods to anyone who needs it. Alex Nelson : In with the boring ‘I’m vegan so can’t eat any of them’ take. But in my pre-veeg days they were definitely to be avoided, and offloaded to the nearest elderly relative.

: In with the boring ‘I’m vegan so can’t eat any of them’ take. But in my pre-veeg days they were definitely to be avoided, and offloaded to the nearest elderly relative. Ralph Blackburn: Bounties are decent - don’t understand the hate.

Bounties are decent - don’t understand the hate. Karen Roberts: I’m a Bounty fan, my kids don’t like them though - so more for me!

We also asked everyone to tell us the first word that Bounty brought to mind. The results were revealing:

