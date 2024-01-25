Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inspired by his "global upbringing", the jack-of-several-trades has come up with a menu that is both eclectic and limited - a place where a slow-cooked wagyu bolognese sits next to an English breakfast sandwich. Of the five items available, we went for the other three.

I'm mostly vegetarian, but I'm a weak one who regularly slips up, which is good because the only veggie option here is deep-fried buttermilk cauliflower (£10, no plant-based dishes here). We also ordered chicken tikka masala (15) and pork and prawn dumplings (£10).

Brooklyn himself has demonstrated his buffalo cauliflower method before, including on Instagram a couple of years ago. To be fair to him it is pretty tasty - very strong flavours and a decent kick. Probably down to the inclusion of his "secret sauce" (damn you, BB).

The chicken tikka masala was less satisfying. Not much wrong with it - creamy, hearty, uncannily coloured - but nothing, for me, set it apart from the thousands of chicken tikka masalas on supermarket shelves across the country.

The pork and prawn dumplings were pretty good (a rare treat, see above) - unimpressive at first, but the taste of the meat came through clearly and was set off nicely by the sesame soy sauce. Not for anyone hoping for a bit of crunch though.

Would I order from Auberge du Beckham again? Probably not, but anyone who does won't be too disappointed.

How to order from the Brooklyn Beckham London pop-up on UberEats

On January 25 and 26, Brooklyn Beckham (or his team, at least) is based in a kitchen in Cambridge Heath so you'll need to be within five miles or so of that to order.

Search 'Brooklyn Beckham' in the Uber Eats app.