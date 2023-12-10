Anna Elisabet Eberstein, Hugh Grant, Tilda Swinton and Lucy Boynton attend the CHANEL Metiers D'Art Show

There is a lot of talk about the north/south divide and it never fails to create a healthy debate among our nationalworld.com reporters. Our reporters are based right across the UK - from Edinburgh to Portsmouth and lots of places in between. So they feel the inequalities of funding at first hand, see the differences in services and know that it simply isn't fair.

However, most of us are quick to declare an interest when it comes to the passion we hold for where we live. I’ll put my hands up, I am very biased towards Yorkshire and Sheffield in particular. However, I adore most northern cities and am over the moon that one of the biggest fashion chains in the world expresses the same passion.

Chanel’s Metiers d’Art show, one of the highlights of the fashion calendar, was held in Manchester this. What a great call for the iconic brand - get on the road and head to a city that has always boasted some of the coolest people and grittiest fashion. The visit to Manchester was a huge success. It attracted big names from the UK and beyond, at the same time as reminding anybody who needed it that this energetic city is overlooked all too often.

Last year the Chanel Metiers d’Art Show took place in Dakar in Senegal and in previous years it’s been held in Paris, New York and Rome. It turns out there is life beyond the capitals and those 'other places' are where you are likely to find the greatest inspiration.

There are a million reasons to love Manchester and the people who live there, although let's not mention football. Hindsight shows that Chanel made the best decision in its choice of location. It is a lesson for other huge corporations about not only spreading their love but taking time to hear beyond the noise and realise the opportunities which lie beyond the end of their London noses. This country would be a better plaice if we supported the north a little bit more.