Michael Palin spoke to a packed house at the Cheltenham Literature Festival

It was a full house for national treasure Michael Palin at the Cheltenham Literature Festival. Unsurprisingly, given the speaker and the subject matter, the event had people in fits of laughter one moment and dabbing away a tear the next.

With many literature events you will find two people take to the stage - a famous author accompanied by a journalist or presenter to interview them - but this natural orator needed no sidekick. Grasping the podium, he took his audience on an emotional rollercoaster all by himself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talking about the rise and demise of his Great-Uncle Harry, detailing his childhood through to his premature death on the Western Front during the First World War, the funny-man-cum-travel-presenter delivered the tragic tale with both comedy and pathos in equal measure.

Following descriptions of the young man’s school days and first forays into the world of work came diary entries from Harry’s days as a soldier. These excerpts contained everything from details of the letters and treats he’d received through the post that day, to a catalogue of names of comrades and friends who had been injured or killed on the battlefield - Mr Palin referred to them as a “mixture of the mundane and the murderous”.

Little did the audience know that this picture of Harry being so perfectly built up would lead to a real sucker punch. It seemed like we had all grown quite close to this unassuming soldier, hearing his words and seeing a few black and white photos of him, before the final moments of the talk where a video showed Michael visiting a war memorial for the fallen. There can’t have been a dry eye in the house.

Michael Palin spoke to a packed house at the Cheltenham Literature Festival

That hour didn’t describe a particularly remarkable person, in this way he represents the many ordinary men who were sent to far flung lands to fight for king and country, who stood shoulder to shoulder with other ordinary men, and who would pay the ultimate price for the freedom we continue to enjoy to this day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suffice to say, I cannot wait to read the full version of the story, a copy of which we all received upon entering the event. After listening to some of the book’s anecdotes read by Harry’s famous great nephew, in my head it will be his voice I hear as I move through the chapters learning even more about the everyday hero, Great Uncle Harry.