Cheltenham Literature Festival: Victoria Hislop spoke about her new novel The Figurine

Women are front and centre at this year’s Cheltenham Literature Festival. Not only are there a plethora of female authors on the bill but there are numerous events on the topic too, such as Kate Mosse and Emma Donoghue talking Defiant Women, The Age Rage with Susannah Wise, Lorraine Candy and Victoria Smith asking why middle-aged women seem to enrage almost everyone, Sister Act delving into female siblings in literature, and Wordsmith Women, which will see Susie Dent and Jenni Nuttall “delving into literary treasure troves” unearthing curious words and interesting stories.

Along the same theme, on Saturday night (October 7), Victoria Hislop introduced the audience to her latest novel The Figurine. After a quick synopsis from journalist Sarah Shaffi, Victoria explained the symbolic nature of these now highly sought-after Cycladic figures. Around 90% of the doll-like sculptures found have been female representations, mostly found in graves, and there are various theories on the spiritual meaning o fthese bronze age artefacts. Of course, after 5,000 years, no hard and fast conclusions can be made, but what we do know is they now fetch thousands of pounds at auction and their illegal trade is alive and well.

And this is what forms the central thread for the story, as it follows the protagonist, also a women, as she delves into her family’s dark past. The tale touches upon self-image and family relationships, all set in Greece and three fictional Aegean islands - which will come as no surprise to fans of Victoria’s writing.

As the author took us through how she researched the book, including going on an archaeological dig, she described how one character was based on her idea of “the perfect man” before saying, “with all due respect to my husband”, who was apparently in the audience, raising gales of laughter around the room. For those who haven’t already made the connection, Victoria is wife to Ian Hislop - editor of Private Eye magazine and Have I Got News For You team captain.

Unsurprisingly, the best-selling author has yet again woven a fascinating tale with her new book, not only providing a jolly good yarn but also introducing audiences to forgotten Hellenic history.