It’s that time of year when the same controversial question is asked: do you have a real or fake Christmas tree? My answer is always the same ... fake.

Join the great debate - do you prefer a fake or real Christmas tree when you are putting up your festive decorations?

Ever since my very first Christmas, we’ve had an artificial Christmas tree; it’s become part of the family at this point. Yet, fake trees still seem to receive a lot of backlash from ‘real tree’ lovers.

The traditional family trip to Christmas Tree Farms (frequently shown in holiday films) is entirely romanticised. What Christmas rom coms fail to show, is the reality of getting a real tree: the struggle of squeezing it into a car, clearing up the unprecedented amount of pine needles and alongside all that, bending a few branches in the process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artificial trees have always been the easier and the better option. No watering required, no mess, and more importantly, no insects. In contrast, fake trees simply need to be taken down from the loft and quickly re-assembled.

Having a fake Christmas tree is also particularly important if you have pets (or asthma) because, unlike real trees, they do not have over 50 different moulds on them, nor are they harmful to your pet dogs and cats.

With more symmetry to them, fake Christmas trees also better for the perfectionists, who care about the ‘aesthetics’. They don’t have the wonky branches, large gaps, or imperfect shapes that many real ones have. And of course, the wide variation of artificial trees means that they can be customized to your preference, whether it’s shape, height, colour or even with fake snow on the branches.

But what’s more important to me than convenience or aesthetics is the fact that I’m not chopping down a living tree. The one thing I cannot seem to justify is excessively chopping down trees just for decoration, especially when it’s for only a few weeks. Some conifer species are endangered by deforestation, and according to members of The Global Trees Campaign, there are more than 200 species of conifers around the world that are at risk of extinction. This wasteful buying and disposing of Christmas trees annually is not eco-friendly or even cost effective.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although artificial trees appear to be expensive, they end up being much cheaper than real ones, particularly due to price inflation over the years.

I’m not saying that artificial trees are perfect, as they do often have a hefty carbon footprint, and cannot be recycled, but at least they’re reusable. They often have a very long lifetime and can easily be stored until the next festive season comes round.

Our household Christmas tree for example, is 24 years old, and even if people want a change, there are opportunities to purchase second hand Christmas trees through freecycle or even Facebook marketplace. But real Christmas trees can easily end up in landfill, if they are not effectively chopped, burnt or thrown in a compost heap.