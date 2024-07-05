Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former constituent of Conservative MP Brendan Clarke-Smith in Bassetlaw says it’s time for change.

In 2020, a range of political issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter protests sweeping across the USA and the UK, and questions surrounding transgender rights and the Gender Recognition Act were at the forefront of political debate.

As a constituent of Conservative MP Brendan Clarke-Smith in Bassetlaw, I emailed him five times in the space of two months, asking him about these various issues and what his government was planning to do.

My first email, from May 2020, expressed my horror and disappointment in him defending Dominic Cummings, who broke COVID lockdown rules and made the journey from London to County Durham. I told Mr Clarke-Smith why I was so angry – my dad was incredibly ill, recovering from major heart surgery, and we were isolating ourselves as we had been told to.

Mr Clarke-Smith later posted on Facebook that he had replied to all emails he had received about the Dominic Cummings scandal – but I had yet to receive a reply. I sent a follow-up email, telling him how disappointed I was. I was blocked from his Facebook page and didn’t receive any email response.

In June 2020, I emailed Mr Clarke-Smith again, asking him to make a public statement on the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd. A further email regarding the movement was also left unanswered, with the MP going on the following year to compare England’s footballers taking the knee as being comparable to Nazi salutes.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, the former Conservative MP for Bassetlaw lost his seat in Thursday's General Election.

In a lengthy Facebook post, he accused Black Lives Matter of having ‘sinister motives’, and said the movement was “crushing capitalism, defunding the police, destroying the nuclear family and attacking Israel.”

My final email to Clarke-Smith, which was of course unanswered, asked him to stand against plans to scrap the reform of the Gender Recognition Act and protect the rights of transgender women and nonbinary people. In 2024, Clarke-Smith expressed his anger at Labour’s post acknowledging Transgender Day of Visibility, saying “the prospect of these clowns running this country should fill any sensible person with absolute horror. We can’t let it happen.”

Other constituents have reported similar issues. Colin, 62 from Retford, said about Clarke-Smith: “He posted a video recently explaining why he blocks people for generally being rude, offensive or abusive. I posted a reply saying I agreed with his stance and that although I fundamentally disagreed with his politics, I thanked him for not blocking me and that I’d never be any of those things - three weeks later I was blocked!”

He added: “His colleague Nick Fletcher, MP for Don Valley, also blocked me for questioning his posts.”

Clarke-Smith has also been embroiled in various controversies since his election in December 2019, with him mocking political commenter Tan Smith who had posted about receiving mental health support from the Samaritans. Clarke-Smith labelled her a ‘vile internet troll’ and said ‘excuse me for playing the world’s smallest violin’.

He was also accused of misogyny in 2022 after labelling a woman who had posted about finding a Conservative Party Christmas card in her boyfriend’s house ‘orange with rage’.

In January 2024, Clarke-Smith quit as the party’s deputy chairman in protest over the Rwanda bill alongside Lee Anderson, saying the bill needed to be strengthened. The Tory MP has also faced criticism for his comments on foodbanks, calling them a ‘political weapon’ at a hustings in 2019, and then going on to tell firefighters who needed to use foodbanks to ‘learn how to budget and prioritise’.

In a debate on LBC in 2023, he said: “Heinz Baked Beans, say the price has shot up on that and people say, 'oh this tin has gone up by 50% or whatever'. Well, buy the Tesco Value one.”

Mr Clarke-Smith also launched a fundraising campaign in 2023 to cover the legal costs of MP Bob Stewart, who was convicted of a racially aggravated public order offence. The fundraiser raised over £19,000, with Mr Clarke-Smith stating: “It is a disgrace to see a case such as this going to court, let alone for a decorated military hero and veteran, such as Colonel Stewart. Many will be appalled at the subsequent conviction for what was simply a polite request for somebody to go away and conduct their protest somewhere else where it would be more appropriate.”

Snap elections can cause problems with candidate selection. In the December 2019 election, the Conservatives won Bassetlaw with a swing from Labour of 18.4%, the largest recorded in the election. The fall in Labour’s vote of 24.9% was the greatest of any seat in the election.

Now, the result in Bassetlaw shows that it’s time for change. Labour candidate Jo White has become the first woman to represent the constituency, earning 18,476 votes. Clarke-Smith received 12,708 votes.

Issues surrounding the hasty selection of candidates are not just limited to the Conservative party. In the 2017 snap election, former Labour politician Jared O’Mara unexpectedly won the seat of Sheffield Hallam from Liberal Democrat Nick Clegg. He had been selected for the seat through an emergency selection process for a snap election, rather than by the local constituency party.

O’Mara was so unprepared for the win that he didn’t even have a suit with him. However, in October 2017, it was revealed that he had posted racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments online before he became an MP, and he was suspended from the Labour party before resigning in July 2018.

The disgraced MP was later found guilty of fraud by false representation in 2023 and was sentenced to four years in prison.

When choosing who to vote for in any election, it’s so important to properly vet your candidates – are they really going to represent your area in the best way possible?

At NationalWorld, we’ve put together a five point manifesto. We want to bring in an Ofsted-style MP regulator and ban second jobs, as unless an MP is found guilty of a crime or commits a serious misdemeanour, the only time they are held to account is at a general election.