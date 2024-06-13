Bullying can destroy children’s lives | Adobe stock for illustrative purposes only

Bullying has always been a problem in schools but the internet - and parents - are making the worse for our young people.

In my work with children, I’ve repeatedly come across the adverse impact of bullying. In one case, a popular and successful girl, over years, became a repeat victim of bullying and sexual harassment.

Her first experience, aged 11, was receiving text messages from a group of boys suggesting to her what they might like to do sexually to her. She became a target of piling-on bullying, for ‘snitching’, and was eventually forced out of that school. The school’s response, despite them having ‘a zero-tolerance policy on bullying’, left a lot to be desired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In her new school she received a Snap Chat indecent/elicit image from a boy, whilst she was out of school with a friend. On challenging it being sent without her consent, this resulted in yet another bullying pile-on from boys and girls in her year group. She never told staff in school, due to her past lived experiences, instead begging her parents to refrain from doing so, fearful that she would be the subject of reprisals and saying that she just wanted to get through her GCSEs.

Moving onto post 16 education proved no better, despite it being a different environment. Here she was subjected to cyber-freezing out and other group instigated cruelties.

One of her ‘best friends’, who others reported had latent jealousy towards her, in an outbreak of festering jealousy, turned against her and turned others against her too and in doing so, used her knowledge of the past bullying endured, to turn up the heat. What was so shocking was that some mothers also joined in the bullying of this child, including one, cruelly and spitefully ghosting her and cutting her out completely.

These various bullying episodes had such an adverse impact upon her that she became depressed, unable to sleep, stopped eating properly, dreaded seeing them and had thoughts and intent to die by suicide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I engaged with this young woman again some years later and found that the bullying from these people towards her had still not stopped. She explained to me that years later, one of her ‘frenemies’ spoke to her by phone, levying at her a litany of wrongful accusations as excuses and ‘justifications’ for her and others bullying of her. The bullied young person, explained to me, that rather than fend and prove, in attempt to defend herself, she just agreed to everything she was accused of in order to avoid any potentials for further escalations. She said: ‘It was easier that way’. I was saddened at the injustice of it all for her and especially appalled at how large a part cyber-bullying played along with pack mentality turning on her and continuing, even into adulthood.