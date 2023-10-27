Elon Musk's ownership of X - formerly Twitter - has been hostile to publishers and is only adding to worries around misinformation

A year ago, Elon Musk bought the platform formerly known as Twitter. Since then, a host of disputes, changes on the platform, and a dramatic rebranding have done little to make the platform better than it was before then. To sound like an absolute pessimist, it's hard to see how the current trajectory for the platform bodes well for the future.

But luckily for Elon, he may just have a saving grace for his $44 billion asset. There still isn't a direct rival who can offer a space for discussion and shed light on global events in the same way X can.

It truly feels like much longer ago when it was finally announced that Elon had bought Twitter and subsequently tweeted that "the bird has been freed." Free from what exactly I don't know, but Musk clearly had big plans for the platform considering the changes we've seen.

SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Whether it's been forcing people to pay for blue ticks - a massive obstacle in verification - removing headlines from article posts, or making Tweetdeck a product that users must pay for, it's clear to see the approach of a man who has done well in business in his first year of owning Twitter/X.

And there's the decline the platform is experiencing. According to Slate, Twitter's daily user figures have shrunk by around 13 percent. But that's not all.

As the graph below clearly shows, Twitter's referrals to top news sites is on a downward slope - although Facebook's no better. But perhaps that is exactly what Elon Musk wants.

The decline of referral to top news sites on Facebok and Twitter (Similarweb, Axios Visuals)

He tweeted earlier this year: "Citizen journalism is the path to a better future! I strongly encourage people around the world to post news about events as they're happening, in both text and video."

While the benefits of the immediacy of news are present, the perils here are almost too obvious to mention. Misinformation is rife on Twitter - a particular concern at a time like now when tensions are high in the Middle East during the Israel/Palestine conflict.

It could (always) be worse though. One of X's biggest rivals continues to be Meta which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. This week it was revealed that 33 states are suing Meta over claims that Instagram has endangered the mental health of young people.

Yes, rivals have tried to offer a new digital space for people to share their thoughts. But platforms like Masterdom have failed to lure people over and Threads - despite initial huge sign-up figures - saw a 79 percent drop in traffic in August.