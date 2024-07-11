Hand on heart we’re confident to predict the Euro final result after Ollie Watkins incredible goal in the semis (Photo: Richard Pelham/Getty Images) | Getty Images

A last minute winner has taken England to the Euro’s final three years on from the devastating defeat to Italy and now the dust has settled, the whole nation is asking if it is finally our time.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ollie Wakins became a national hero last night and he was one of many standout performers in a transformed England team. An action-packed game witnessed a Xavi Simons Rocket cancelled out by a Harry Kane penalty. England were facing extra time once again but with minutes to go Ollie Watkins turned Stefan De Vrij and smashed the ball into the bottom corner, sending the nation into pandemonium.

Now, many sore heads turn to Sunday at 8pm where England players can cement their legacy forever. Spain will be confident themselves having looked like one of the strongest outfits in the tournament so far and will be eager to maintain their momentum following a victory against France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Star players like Dani Olmo, Ayemric Laporte and Inaki Williams are leading a new-look, youthful Spain side to their first final since 2012. And they have certainly deserved their place following wins against some of the tournament favourites on route to the final.

Yamine Lamal has lit the world on fire this tournament, at just 16 years old he became the youngest scorer in Euro championships history. A curled effort from outside the box dragged Spain back into the game and joint-tournament top-scorer Dani Olmo finished the job with an excellent flick and finish to make it 2-1.

Captain Alvaro Morata may have struggled at club level this season but his work rate and tenacity has been on full display, winning headers, fouls and holding the ball up excellently. A boost for the Spaniards will be the return of veteran Dani Carvajal from his red card suspension. The 6-time Champions league winner provides serious pedigree to the stacked Spanish side and is more than capable of leading them to victory.

How do England match up against Spain?

Luis De La Fuente’s Spain side have adopted a 4-2-3-1 throughout the tournament whilst England have switched to a 3-4-2-1 in the latter knockout stages. The highest scoring team in Spain will be facing one of the strongest defences in the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite both starting strikers not in firing form, the wingers and midfielders of both teams have made up the numbers providing goals and assists in abundance. Rodri will have Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham to deal with whilst Declan Rice and Kobbie Mainoo will have their work cut out against Dani Olmo.

The critical battles will take place down the flanks. England’s five back should be favourable against the two lightning quick wingers of Spain. Saka and Trippier are sure to be tested frequently as they both continue to adapt to their respective wing-back roles.

Historically, Spain have got the better record, with three European championships to their name to England’s zero but this is a new generation for each side.

Like most finals, it comes down to who wants it more and who is going to turn up and perform. England and Spain have pulled out last minute winners and clutch moments a plenty but can each team find one last moment of magic to take home Europe's most coveted prize?

My prediction: Spain 1- 2 England AET