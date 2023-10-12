Not only did it beat rival shows to major TV awards, but Fraiser's cast and humour was just much more entertaining. It has to be the best!

Cast Members Of Nbc Television Comedy Series "Frasier" Pictured: (L-R) Jane Leeves As Daphne Moon, David Hyde Pierce As Dr. Niles Crane, Kelsey Grammer As Dr. Frasier Crane, John Mahoney As Martin Crane, And Peri Gilpin As Roz Doyle. (Photo By Getty Images)

Like many things in popular culture such as music and films, TV was just better in the 1990s. There were a host of TV shows - particularly sitcoms - to indulge in where we grew to love characters and root for their 'will they won't they' relationships.

And while the TV show Friends is often looked back on with nostalgia amid calls for it to return, there's ample evidence for why this actually wasn't the sitcom to remember the 1990s by. Thankfully the very best one is now returning to our screens in 2023 and will see Kelsey Grammer surrounded by a new anchor cast.

Yes, Friends was great and so was Seinfeld. But Frasier was far superior in comparison to these two for a multitude of reasons. Hearing Dr Frasier Crane tell us 'I'm Listening' was far better than Courtney Cox's unnecessarily booming voice in Friends or THAT annoying jingle you'd hear in every single Seinfeld cut-scene.

And that's just the beginning of why Frasier was by far the best sitcom in the 1990s.

A particular highlight of Frasier for me was the relationship between Daphne and Niles. Their courting - or lack of more like - was full of humour as we watched Niles only be able to profess his love for Marty Crane's carer once she was just out of shot. Daphne being oblivious to it all at first only added to the humour as well.

Actors (l-r): John Mahoney as Martin Crane, David Hyde Pierce as Niles Crane and Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon star in NBC''s television comedy series "Frasier." (Photo by Gale Adler/Paramount)

Sadly, it looks like neither will be in the new series of the show - but here's hoping we have another couple in the show whose chemistry is just as chaotic yet entertaining for us viewers as theirs was.

And then there's the awards and for TV it doesn't get much bigger than Primetime Emmys. While Friends scooped six in its run from 62 nominations, Seinfeld won 10 from its 68 nods.

Both of those pale in comparison to Frasier which took home a whopping 37 Emmys from 107 nominations. That's some difference in the eyes of the critics. Kelsey Grammer himself and David Hyde Pierce both took home four Emmys each. In 2022, it set the record for most wins by a scripted series.

There's also the fact the humour was just wittier, cleverer, and less low-brow compared to the likes of Friends. As I watched most of it in my teen years, I'd often go hours until finally realising what some of the jokes in Frasier actually meant - that's how well delivered it was as the gags stayed in my mind.

Who knows, maybe I've watched Friends too much to find any of it that funny anymore. The One with Unagi - a fan favourite episode - hardly brings a chuckle out of me when rewatching.

And as great a stand-up comedian as Jerry Seinfeld is, his acting - for me anyway - leaves much to be imagined as he lent on his co-stars to bring things alive.