An increasing number of girls and young women are being forced into gangs

In my work over the years with children and young people who have been caught up in gangs, I and many others have repeatedly called upon government and other public authorities to give concerted and amplified regard and help to girls and young women at risk of serious violence and exploitation within gangs. The majority of gang-reduction programmes have been historically aimed at boys and young men. This has bypassed facilitating and securing a door out of cycles of abuse and criminality for girls and young women and it has failed to safeguard them.

The vast majority of the girls and young women caught up in gangs are reluctant ‘gang members’. Many have been coerced and forced against their free will. Others become both victim and perpetrator, actively engaging in recruiting other young people in a futile bid to stop themselves being exploited sexually or in other criminal ways. They are terrified and traumatised.

Very few chose to join a gang of their own volition. Those that do have described how they joined for reasons of friendship, loyalty and solidarity, for a sense of belonging, self-affirmation, to attain power and status and for personal resource gain. They are often initiated into gangs through sexual exploitation. These gangs function either as male run gangs with female auxiliaries serving other members or as coed gangs - mixed genders but with males, almost always, taking the lead and control.

There are prevailing misconceptions of who ‘gang members’ are in our society. I have found that girls and young women from all demographics are targeted by gang members, and used to transport drugs, money and weapons within cities and towns and from urban areas to rural locations and coastal towns .Others are targeted to be sexually exploited. ‘Clean skins’ are preferred. These being young women and girls, not previously known to police and statutory agencies, who come often from more affluent backgrounds.

The harm done to these young lives cannot be underestimated. I have come across the most shocking cases or rape as initiation into gangs. Others are threatened with weapons or told that if they don’t comply, their family members will suffer the consequences. Having themselves experienced the consequences, they have little choice but to do as they are told. One case that I came across was a young person aged 15 who had been lured to the steps of a block of flats by a young male who had befriended her, only to find a group of other males waiting there. They took it in turns to rape her, whilst the others watched. This gang rape was used as means of coercing her into their gang, through inflicting upon her cruel and inhumane torture, including sexual and psychological abuse, along with threats issued to her that her family would suffer too. Others, are picked on for presenting vulnerabilities - bullied and harassed into joining.

Knife crime related to gang activity is of particular concern. Recent data highlights that there has been a 76% surge in knife crime over the past decade. More education, safeguarding and multiagency collaboration is needed. Florence Eshalomi, MP for Vauxhall has also been calling for an increased focus upon females in gangs to be reviewed.

Professor Hannah Smithson, director of the Manchester Centre for Youth Studies at Manchester Metropolitan University, said: “ Our research and evidence gathering provide a clear sense of direction for policymakers seeking to tackle these problems, support girls and young women to succeed and prevent harm. A greater focus-alongside investment-in early help and the development of community, gender based, culturally representative, trauma-informed support is key. Creating environments where girls and young people can build trusted relationships with people who they can relate to, and go on to disclose what is going on is crucial.”