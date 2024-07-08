Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer pictured in Parliament Buildings with Northern Ireland's Stormont Assembly speaker Edwin Potts during his first visit to Northern Ireland since becoming PM

This is it then. It is all change if you believe the new Prime Minister or the newspapers which campaigned either so vociferously for or against him.

A new Government doesn't seem to have lifted spirits - but then neither does the fact that England are in the Euros semi-finals.

The only response I've heard since the election result was the same as before, it won't make any difference at all to normal lives. Morale is rock bottom, trust is broken and the view of politicians doesn't vary depending on their party. 'They're all as bad as each other' is still the phrase which rings most loudly.

This is not a Prime Minister or party which swept to power because they are full of inspiring solutions and captured our hearts. They by no means led from the front. Labour won because the Tories were so utterly appalling that we could take no more.

The mess that has been handed over will need clever solutions, brave policies and quick action. If Labour possesses those skills and kept them deliberately hidden, now would be a great time to let them shine.

My 12-year-old has never lived under anything than a Tory Government. It was the same for me with a Northern childhood under Thatcher the Milk Snatcher. The scars hadn't healed before they were deepened.

Hope is a powerful thing, it keeps us going. There is little else we can now all do other than hope that life gets better in the UK and hold Labour to account. There are huge topics that were deliberately ignored during an election campaign that promised nothing concrete. How will the Government save our NHS, stop teachers flooding from the profession, end food banks, ease knife-crime and ensure that decent families who work hard at one job can afford to pay their bills?

None of these are easy topics but, on the first Monday in power, this is the longest run Labour will ever have to truly bring change without an election on the horizon. I am no fan of the Prime Minister. I have crippling doubts about any left-wing party that has only ever had white men as leader. But I want to raise my children in a country where they don't look around and see that everything is broken.

Much like this nation's constant bashing of the only England manager to ever reach the semis in three international competitions, it's time to take a good look at ourselves.