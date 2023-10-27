Trends show Brits are eating less red meat and - shock horror - now drinking more coffee than tea. Yet in a country where health tips are constantly changing and the NHS is on its knees, the messages are so mixed that we struggle to know what is best

As our tastes have changed over the decades, Brits are now drinking more coffee than tea in a shock to national habits.

What plans have you got the weekend? For most of us, relaxation and enjoying time away from work normally comes hand in hand with treating ourselves to delicious food and drink. A few glasses of wine to help chill out on a Friday night, maybe a cheeky Saturday takeaway, meeting friends to catch up over coffee and then getting the family together for a good, old-fashioned Sunday roast. That could be the plan for a perfect weekend but then again, health experts would probably throw their hands up in horror. It seems that most of the best human treats are bad for us.

Dieticians change their mind every few minutes and the tips on what we should or shouldn't eat are incredibly confusing - so it's no wonder we're all confused. Bad news, the country is gripped by an obesity epidemic. Good news, obesity has actually fallen in children over the last decade. But it doesn't stop there, in fact, that is hardly even the beginning.

The fact that NHS waiting lists are predicted to top 8m next summer regardless of whether medical professionals continue striking should be enough to make us all worry. But will it be enough to make us look after ourselves better? A new report by The Health Foundation suggests that NHS waiting lists could peak at eight million by August 2024 if there is no more strike action by healthcare workers before the figures start to come down. But if strikes continued, the true figure could be 180,000 higher - not quite the root of all evil and completely to blame, as the government would want us to believe.

Earlier this month it was revealed that 7.75m people were waiting for NHS treatment as of August, the highest figure since records began in 2007. It's thought that 11m people are also sat on "hidden" waiting lists. My heart breaks for a service which we all hold so dear but willingly sit watching it crumble, and all those who shouldn't have to wait so long for treatment.

Meanwhile, a study conducted by University College London (UCL) suggests that 1.7m Brits will have dementia within the next 17 years - 40 per cent more than initially forecast. These figures come despite a dip in case levels over the past few years. The study also suggests that an "epidemic" of obesity and Type 2 diabetes could be contributing to these figures. That is a terrifying thought - we are actually heading into crises prompted by our unhealthy attitudes and being overweight is merely a symptom and a cause, with much worse things on the way.

However, as is always the case with health advice, it isn't all bad news. A new report out today says we are eating less of the things that are bad for us. Less red meat is, perhaps, one of the most surprising findings. It sounds like the penny may finally have dropped that not only is it bad for the environment, it is a big contributor to fatal illnesses such as bowel cancer. Our food habits are also changing in ways that are reflected on our High Streets. Coffee has replaced tea as our favourite hot drink. You'd never guess that from the coffee shops which have popped up on every corner, would you?

