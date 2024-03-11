Tim Nye of Marmaduke's cafes in Sheffield

A couple of weeks ago we received word that Marmadukes was the eighth best coffee shop in the UK outside of London, well at least we are according to a Betway sponsored survey. Of course any kind of recognition is much appreciated, but my first reaction was, well who the blinking ‘eck are the other seven upstarts? Most of them, I then found out, are in Manchester - Federal being their top of the pops. Mmm, good, but I’m not sure I agree. One thing the announcement did however was to spark conversations amongst my circle of coffee people about which we think are the best coffee shops outside of London. Straight away though we have problem, why should a list separate the rest of the UK from London? Surely there is no good reason? So my best coffee shops list will be inclusive, every speciality coffee shop, regardless of where it is, will be eligible.

Before we start, ground (get it) rules are clearly needed. My place, Marmadukes, in fact none of Sheffield’s finest, will be included as a conflict of interest could justifiably be claimed. Further, in compiling this list we have reached out to other people, in other cities, to ensure we get lots of valid opinions. To be clear, speciality coffee shops are places that serve top quality coffee, prepared by experienced, skilled baristas who care about what they do. The chains aren’t included, because generally speaking they don’t come up to that standard. Not a criticism of the staff, it’s their bosses overriding business objectives which won’t allow for high standards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What I look for in a coffee shop is that first and foremost they must serve speciality coffee, which means coffee beans that have independently assessed by the SCA as the highest quality (beans are graded 1 to 100, speciality standard is over 80). The water should be filtered and milk - if added - needs to have the right protein content.

The beans need to be fresh, but not too fresh, then ground just before prepping and serving in whatever method the barista offers. My personal go to drinks are either a filter or flat white. The next two things are as important as all of the aforementioned. The location and people in there, whether staff or customers. Being in a nicely designed, but warm friendly environment is essential. I don’t like the snooty up yourself hipster barista stuff, and I’m pleased to say neither do most people in our industry.

Finally, this list is based on my opinion and the people who I know and trust most, so if I haven’t included you it may well be because none of us know about you and for that we are sorry. If you’d like to invite me to pay you a visit over the next 12 months I will gladly do so, although my budget (nil) might not get me to the Outer Hebrides.

Right, so here we go.. (in alphabetical order)

Caravan, London

They started in a caravan, hence the name, but quickly became a major player in the UK coffee scene, roasting beans, selling Acme cups, open 7 to 11 every day. A true beast of a speciality coffee shop/ restaurant business. They have three sites, but the original site near Coal Drops Yard is a go to place for me in London.

Full Court Press, Bristol

Advertisement

Advertisement

My daughter studied in Bristol, so we have visited there a few times and its a city we like. There are a few good speciality coffee shops, but our collective opinion is that Full Court Press is probably the best, particularly from a coffee perspective. The site itself is beautifully designed, a quick peak on their website will confirm that.

Beacon Coffee, Falmouth

‘They always have a brilliant line up on the coffee side.’ A quote from Matt at Origin our house coffee roasters, who are also based down in Cornwall. A well respected speciality coffee venue and business, who will always have some great coffees for you to try.

No Fret, Whitley Bay

This place hasn’t been open long although the owner Matt did open Cullercoats Coffee a few years back before selling it in 2020. It’s first massive plus point is that it’s close to my favourite beach, Longhands, but the main reason for me including it in my top 10 is the owner, Matt. Such a charming, lovely guy, customers just love him, as do I. Still wish he’d get some filter on, but well worth a visit if you are ever in the North East.

Ozone, London - Emma Street/Leonard Street

So much to say but they’re just great at it all. Not out there incredible, but consistently great and I respect their effort around no waste menu items. These guys are true professionals at every aspect of coffee shop and brunch restaurant function. You can sit and watch it all going on with their open kitchen and on site roastery although recently they’ve blanked out the windows to their roastery. Their other site on Leonard Street has a darker interior and feels a little less polished but it’s a true institution for everything you need after a sleepless night in a strange hotel bed. It’s the sort of place you head to for that ‘sort me out’ feeling. You drink, eat and then you’re set up for your day traipsing around London probably if you’re like us to just seek out even more coffee or a big cream bun on a back street.

Prufrock, London

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unassuming white facade snuggled between market stalls on Leather Lane ... a true Mecca for coffee lovers. You’re greeted by efficient and friendly staff who manage to always turn their tables quickly. When you glance to the left at the curved bar you know instantly they take their craft seriously. They have all the different brew methods any burgeoning barista would ever desire. When we went James Hoffman had just installed a Faeme coffee machine, lovely restored over years just to run a feature coffee on the menu for one month. We were lucky enough to be the very first customer to order the £12 cup and woah it blew our socks off with its complexity. There’s a retail coffee wall, a library for coffee lovers and the brunch menu is designed just right to sit alongside, but not over power the coffee.

Roslyn, London

This one popped up out of nowhere and impressed coffee shop owners like us in the sheer volume these guys manage to shift in one week. So much so they don’t even have their coffee beans bagged up and sent to them, they arrive in big beautifully shiny returnable stainless steel drums, which sit proudly behind the impressive long bar adorned with their 4 group La Marzocco machine specially made for them in the Florentine factory, the only machine like this in existence on a working bar. It’s testament to the owners that their simple, but beautifully executed shops have began to spring up now on London corners. When you pass a Rosslyn it’s difficult to not just fly in and order one of their delicious nutty flatties. I wouldn’t order filter from here as speed is their usp, but their milk drinks are consistently great. Somewhere for that afternoon pick me up, but don’t tell our Italian friends! Caps are purely for pre midday in Italy!

Siop Shop, Manchester

This cafe has one of the coolest design out there. Throw in the mix an amazing guest coffee rotation, great retail and a nice yard to sit outside in the summer and you’re onto a winner. Oh, they also do great doughnuts.

Space Speciality Coffee Shop, Glasgow

I have to confess I’ve never personally visited this place, but it came highly recommended by someone I trust. I do like the fact that they announce themselves as a speciality coffee shop. Their coffee, modern colourful design and cakes all get a big thumbs up. Definitely gonna give it a try next time I wander north of the border.

Still., Hull

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two of our baristas nominated this place. Established in 2017 and initially called Two Gingers Coffee. Small site, but big into their coffee and natural wines by all accounts. The last time I went to Hull was in 1978 when I had a trial for Hull City. Failed miserably, so I’m a bit scarred. But if I do ever do go back, Still. will be the first place I visit.

Big shout out for their help in compiling this list goes to Tom Snelling our head of coffee at Marmadukes and his team of ace baristas, and to our top boss lady and my wife, Clare, who is largely responsible for the London nominations. I’m conscious there aren’t any from Wales, but I’ll aim to put that right one day soon. So there you have it, my list of 10 great UK coffee shops. A mixed bag, yes, but they are all worth a visit if you find yourself their way.