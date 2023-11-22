Official figures show that thousands of young people are homeless but the truth is likely to be far worse

The number of young people sleeping on the streets is rising - even according to the official figures

Young people’s’ homelessness charity Centrepoint has identified that 24,400 young people will face homelessness this winter across England. Tragically, this is probably an underestimation due to hidden homelessness - the number of young people who are 'sofa-surfing' and who fall outside of official counts by local authorities .

The database that has collected information for tracking patterns, trends and policy analysis by Centrepoint since 2017 focuses on 16-24 year olds at risk of homelessness or who are actually homeless. Its data indicates that there was an increase of 5% ( 136,000) in young people in the UK who are without a home in the year to March. The numbers are projected to be even higher next year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charities say there are several groups who are disproportionate in these figures including young people who were in the care system. This group has a 50% chance of being homeless at some point in their lives . Another group are young members of the LGBT+ communities whose stories too tell a sad tale of them on coming out, being ostracised by family members and becoming isolated and homeless. People who are disabled or living with chronic and complex medical conditions are also more at risk of not having a roof over their heads.

In my own work with young people, I’ve been seeing the steady increase in the homelessness of these groups as well as a rising tide of young people worried about the chances of them becoming homeless too. This includes young people who previously would not have been struggling. The cost of living crisis, housing crisis and other increasing debilitating factors are taking their toll on our young people.

With the bitter cold weather now upon us, the risk to health and well-being of sleeping outside is not only of immense concern but dangerous and shameful. The United Kingdom is 12th in the overall global Prosperity Index rankings. Since 2011, the UK has moved up the rankings table by two places, making us one of the richest and best resourced places to live in the world. Yes we have 24,000 young people without a home.

Centrepoint’s helpline has also been receiving a “huge volume of calls from young people worried about homelessness”. They are so concerned , that the charity has felt obliged to demonstrate outside Parliament in a bid to draw attention to the homelessness crisis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Centrepoint is calling on people in every area of the UK to sponsor a room to get a homeless young person off the streets. These donations can provide a warm, safe room for up to a year as well as providing other vital support.

The organisation’s senior helpline manager Paul Brocklehurst said: “The harsh reality is that, despite us hearing the effects of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis are starting to settle, this isn’t the case for youth homelessness.

“Since last year, calls to our helpline have significantly increased and are higher than pre-pandemic levels. The impact of the past few years is pushing vulnerable young people to breaking point."