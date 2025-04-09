Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Netflix’s latest documentary shines a light on what happens when ‘kidfluencing’ goes wrong I’m sadly not surprised by the upsetting revelations in it in the slighest.

It’s almost a year since I wrote about my thoughts on the potential of ‘kidfluencing’ laws, where I said that I thought that legislation to protect youngsters was very much needed.

I was writing in response to Shari Franke, now aged 21, saying that “there is never ever a good reason for posting your children online for money or fame." Shari is the eldest child of the disgraced mum influencer Ruby Franke who was convicted of child abuse against her youngest two children last year.

At the time, I said there are so many parenting bloggers and influencers, and though thankfully the majority of them are loving and no crimes have been committed, it’s only right that there are measures in place to ensure that the children are properly looked after when they are not actually in a position to be able to consent to being included in online content. And it’s a sentiment I stick by, only reinforced by Netflix’s latest documentary Bad Influence, which looks at another case of ‘kidfluencing’ gone wrong - Piper Rockelle and her ‘momanger’ Tiffany Smith.

In this case, Rockelle began filming Youtube videos at the age of 9. She soon gained more than 10 million followers and her success was engineered by her mum, Tiffany Smith. Then, in 2018, when Piper was 11, Smith invited a number of aspiring child stars to join her daughter in front of the camera and called them The Squad. That’s the the problems truly began.

At first, the tweens in The Squad thought they were living every person’s young dream and getting paid to have fun with their friends, but as time went on several members of the members, along with their parents, began to feel that something was seriously wrong. They also realised their online fame came at a price. In 2022, 11 former Squad members filed a $22 million lawsuit against Smith — as well as 28-year-old Hunter Hill a fellow creator who used to appear on the channel as Piper’s older-brother figure and is dating Tiffany. That fact along is deeply unsettling.

Bad Influence:The Dark Side of Kidfluencing tells the story of Piper Rockelle, her mum Tiffany Smith, The Squad she created and the lawsuit that followed. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

The lawsuit contained a litany of workplace violations ranging from unjust enrichment and retaliation to sexual harassment. Smith and Hill both publicly denied the allegations laid out in the suit. Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing reveals Piper’s former Squad-mates’ disturbing stories of alleged exploitation, cult-like manipulation, and abuse at the hands of momager Tiffany, which is all hinted at in the trailer. Again, it’s deeply unsettling and terrible, but unfortunately after learning of the horrific abuse that Ruby Franke subjected her children this simply doesn’t surprise me.

In addition to the alleged toxic work environment The Squad allege they had to deal with, many claim that they weren’t properly compensated for their work. A few months after the suit was filed, however, both parties reached a $1.85 million settlement.

Today, Piper is 17 years old and is still a Youtube influencer. Her videos, which are still filmed by Hunter, feature her alone or with her current boyfriend.

A year after I first backed the call for it, it seems we are no closer to getting the legislation needed to protect youngsters who simply cannot look after themselves. Hopefully this documentary will shine a light on the hugely important issue and push the decision makers into affecting change.

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing is a three-part docuseries which will premiere on Netflix today (Wednesday April 9).